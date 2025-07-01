Sixty girls from some of Lagos State’s most underserved communities have been selected to participate in the inaugural She-Levate Tech Digital Bootcamp.

The programme, a bold initiative by the Hopes Alive Initiative (HAI), aims to bridge the gender gap in technology and unlock new economic futures for young women.

Officially launched on Monday at a press conference in Gbagada, the 16-week program is designed to equip participants with critical digital skills and job-readiness tools to thrive in a fast-growing tech ecosystem.

The project is spearheaded by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, under the auspices of the Hopes Alive Initiative, with direct oversight from the organisation’s Deputy Convener and his wife, Queen Temitope Ogunwusi

“These girls are not just numbers on a list. They are 60 dreams, 60 futures we are reshaping with digital tools,” said Ms Enitan-Ogunwusi at the launch event. “This is not just a training program — it is a movement. We are raising digital queens from communities where hope often feels out of reach.”

She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ooni of Ife for his vision and continued support. “This would not be possible without the unflinching backing of my husband, His Imperial Majesty.

His commitment to youth empowerment and community development across Africa is the bedrock of everything we do at HAI.”

With funding support from the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisations (FEF-OSC) and technical training provided by Edunity.ng, the She-Levate Bootcamp offers hands-on instruction in six high-demand areas: UI/UX Design, Frontend Web Development, Backend Development (Python/Django), Data Analytics, WordPress Web Design, and Digital Marketing.

Selection process

Participants were drawn from ten communities across six Local Government Areas, including Makoko, Ilaje, Mushin, and Ikorodu. According to HAI Programme Director Akapo Olusegun, the selection process involved close collaboration with local chiefs, community-based religious groups, and youth advocates.

“We targeted the most vulnerable areas. Some of these girls have never used a computer before,” he said.

Training sessions begin on 1 July and continue through 30 October. Over the course of 80 physical classes, participants will also engage in capstone projects, job readiness workshops, and receive mentorship from professionals in the tech industry.

A job fair is scheduled for the programme’s final phase, where selected companies will meet the participants for internship and entry-level recruitment opportunities.

“Every participant will leave with a portfolio-ready project—something that proves their ability,” Mr Olusegun explained. “We’re assigning mentors, bringing in career coaches, and preparing them for real-world interviews. The goal is for at least 70% of them to secure placements or freelance work within months.”

Beyond skill-building, She-Levate is about creating access. “A woman in tech can earn ₦1 million or more monthly, working legally and remotely,” Mr Olusegun added. “This is how you reduce poverty, prevent exploitation, and build wealth where there was none.”

Ms Enitan-Ogunwusi encouraged participants to embrace the opportunity fully. “Don’t treat this lightly. It’s not just about you—it’s about your family, your community, and ultimately, Nigeria. Many are still praying for this chance you’ve been given.”

To ensure sustainability, HAI is establishing an alumni platform and offering continued access to a tech co-working hub.

This space will allow participants to keep learning, practising, and networking with others in the tech ecosystem.

The She-Levate initiative supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). It is one of several programs backed by the French Embassy currently running in Nigeria, with others taking place in states such as Bauchi.

“This is just the pilot,” said Mr Olusegun. “We are building a model that can scale, creating a future where African girls don’t just benefit from technology — they lead in it.”

