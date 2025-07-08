Maktown and Amazon emerged as champions in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively, bringing an exciting close to the inaugural FIBA Africa Zone 3 Basketball Academies Tournament held in Lagos.

The tournament, which ran from 5 to 8 July, featured 21 youth teams from across Nigeria and highlighted the promise and energy of the next generation of basketball stars.

In the boys’ final, Maktown narrowly defeated Warlords 74–70 in a fast-paced, high-scoring clash, while in the girls’ final, Amazon edged past Victoria Queens 23–19 in a fiercely competitive game that showcased athleticism and determination.

“Winning is my hobby,” said Olalekan Akinwonjuowo, head coach of Warriors Amazon Basketball Academy, after his team lifted the girls’ trophy. “We didn’t come here just to participate—we came to win as champions. From the moment we received the invitation, we started preparing, rain or shine. Our defence was the key today, and I give credit to our rivals, Victoria Queens, who really pushed us to bring our best.”

Other winners

Raptors secured the third-place finish in the boys’ category with a 17–15 win over Beavers, while Impression Basketball Academy dominated TABA 26–7 to take bronze in the girls’ event.

The final day was also marked by crowd-pleasing individual contests. Alex Otu (Impression) and Moda Ajani (Victoria Queens) emerged winners of the three-point shootout, while Ola Promise (Raptors) stole the spotlight with an emphatic win in the slam dunk contest.

Agbo Thomas (Maktown) and Hembam Vera (Amazon Queens) were named Most Valuable Players, standing out with consistent and outstanding performances throughout the competition. They were joined in the tournament’s “Best Five” by players from Impression, Warlords, TABA, and Raptors—underscoring the depth of talent on display.

The final day of action drew a host of dignitaries and prominent figures from the sports and entertainment world.

Among those in attendance were former D’Tigers head coach Alex Nwora, former Nigeria basketball captain and Olympians Association President Olumide Oyedeji, popular comedian Godwin Komone (Gordons), and the Chairperson of the Lagos State Basketball Association, Barbara Atinuke Harper.

In his address, Sam Ahmedu, President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, underscored the tournament’s developmental goals. “This is not just about winning,” he said. “It’s about growth, integrity, and giving young athletes the chance to measure themselves, learn, and improve. Every player here is now part of our database. That means their development will be monitored long-term. We are laying the foundation for real grassroots growth.”

Mr Ahmedu also used the opportunity to reiterate FIBA’s policy against age cheating, saying players were screened through multiple verification steps including NIN and facial review. “We know we can’t be 100% perfect, but what we’ve done is better than doing nothing. And from what we’ve seen, most of the kids here are genuinely within the age range.”

Toba Shinkaye, Chairperson of the tournament’s Organising Committee, commended the quality of play and praised the collaborative effort that made the event possible.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved,” Mr Shinkaye said. “This is just the beginning. With continued support, we can turn this into a regular feature of youth basketball in West Africa. The energy, the talent, the potential—it’s all there. Our job is to keep nurturing it.”

Beyond the medals and trophies, the tournament served as a platform for broader conversations around sports development, integrity, and the future of basketball in Nigeria and the region.

For many young players, it was their first experience in a major structured event. For organisers and key figures in attendance, it was proof that with the right vision and commitment, the future of African basketball is bright.

