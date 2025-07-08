The political season is upon us once again in Ekiti State, a time when all the dramatis personae on the political turf don their various togas, emerging in full regalia to showcase wit, rhetorical flair, and, regrettably, the worst forms of political chicanery.

Oftentimes, this season degenerates into a parade of credentials and orchestrated bravado—choreographed to win post-election influence rather than serve the electorate. Unfortunately, such grandstanding often results in needless distractions and a colossal waste of time and scarce resources for political attention-seekers.

Even the focused incumbent, with his eyes on the compass of governance, such as His Excellency Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, is not immune from the ripple effects.

The year 2003 marked a critical milestone when a handful of maverick politicians backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo in truncating the dominance of Afenifere politics in the South-West. In Ekiti, this realignment paved the way for Peter Ayodele Fayose—then an outsider in the political equation—to ascend to the governorship without much resistance. That era redefined the nature of political engagement in Ekiti, with the emergence of new paradigms laden with theatrics and political learning curves.

The once revered Omoluabi ethos—anchored on integrity, civility, and decency—was replaced by thuggery, blackmail, and socio-political coarseness. The result was a fractured society: a state divided against itself, making national headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the period also birthed commendable leaders, it was not until 2022 that a redemptive figure—Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji—emerged like a phoenix from the ashes.

Initially not the most prominent candidate among the political elite, Oyebanji’s victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary and subsequent election signalled divine intervention. A man of humility, humanity, and charisma, Governor Oyebanji is a grassroots politician with deep empathy that transcends party lines. Since assuming office, he has distinguished himself as a unifier, bridge-builder, and promoter of inclusive governance.

Unlike some of his predecessors known for brash politics, BAO, as Governor Oyebanji is fondly called, is the embodiment of the Omoluabi spirit. He has demonstrated political maturity without unnecessary noise or the bruising of egos. He reflects everything Ekiti people seek in a governor: capability, competence, calm temperament, and refined native intelligence.

As an ardent follower of Ekiti politics and admirer of former Governor John Kayode Fayemi (JKF), I was concerned about succession at the end of JKF’s successful tenure. During a candid visit to my friend Dr Fayemi, I mischievously asked who he would prefer as a successor.

Without mincing words, he replied that the people’s choice must be respected. However, he outlined the qualities the next governor must possess: street-smartness, competence, high popularity, and the quintessential Omoluabi character.

At the time, I wasn’t familiar with BAO beyond his reputation as a loyal aide to both Governor Niyi Adebayo and Governor Fayemi. As I later discovered, many of JKF’s associates tried to position themselves for the role. Yet providence favoured the least visible—Oyebanji—whose profile fit JKF’s ideal perfectly.

Upon deeper investigation, I uncovered a trove of leadership qualities in Oyebanji: intellect, loyalty, humility, and a grounded understanding of Ekiti’s political nuances.

His eventual emergence as governor, followed by a peaceful and dignified swearing-in, was the turning point. He approached governance with a servant’s heart, a rare trait among contemporary Nigerian politicians. His leadership style was marked by restraint, candour, and a refreshing lack of political boisterousness.

Three years on, Governor Oyebanji has proven beyond doubt that he is a transformative leader. He swiftly began building upon the developmental foundations laid by his predecessors, irrespective of party affiliation. One symbolic testament to this is the continued development of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport—initially launched by Governor Fayemi.

A project many critics once dismissed has now become a pride of Ekiti, thanks to Governor Oyebanji’s courage and foresight.

It is thus no surprise that calls for his second-term bid are growing louder. Governor Oyebanji has created an atmosphere of peace, order, and business-friendly governance. His leadership is defined by empathy, consultation, and collaboration. His inclusive policies and efforts in uniting the once-fragmented state have yielded dividends. Peace now reigns across the land.

Significantly, he has consistently engaged all stakeholders—past governors, political elders, and even opposition voices—thereby restoring the dignity and decorum once absent from Ekiti’s political landscape. The days of petty squabbles and destructive headlines are behind us. His inclusive leadership ensures that all demographics in the state are represented and involved in development.

Sectorally, he has impacted every key area: road infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture. On agriculture, in particular, Governor Oyebanji has matched words with action. Understanding its potential to transform the economy, he has invested significantly in youth empowerment and farm development.

His administration’s interventions include signing an MOU with Cavista Holdings to boost cassava farming, allocating over 1,500 hectares of land to 66 farmers and investors, and contributing N60 million in counterpart funding for the World Bank-supported L-PRES livestock programme, thereby unlocking $800,000 in funding.

His commitment to worker welfare is equally unprecedented. Governor Oyebanji has prioritised the regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions. From local government employees to ministry staff, the stories from Ekiti are encouraging.

He has paid billions to clear inherited gratuity arrears, while monthly pensions are now promptly disbursed. Primary school teachers with degree qualifications now enjoy career progression to Level 16, along with access to car and housing loans—ending years of neglect.

With the electoral timetable for the next gubernatorial election now released, the usual political drumbeats have begun. At 62, with years of experience in journalism and public affairs, I can assert confidently that the people must act wisely. Let us resist the temptation of unnecessary intra-party contests that only drain resources and stir up animosity. While democracy guarantees the right to contest, let us encourage civility, decency, and focus on the bigger picture.

To this end, I want to appeal to my people in Ekiti to apply wisdom this time and suppress any temptation to drag our brothers and sisters out there into unnecessary contests and mud- slingings all in the name of reaping dividends of electoral contest which most times are pittance and of insignificant effect.

Beyond the fact that it would become another opportunity for some people to milk these political figures, in most cases, it turns out to be a misadventure to the contestants. It will be worse in this era when we have a governor who enjoys widespread acceptability among our people.

Rather than create unnecessary tension, I will appeal to Ekiti people within the fold of the governor’s party to support him and leave the contest to be between him and candidates from other parties on the day of the election. But this is democracy, where everybody has the right to express his or her intention. Kindly bear with me and see this as my personal opinion.

The APC members should therefore consolidate around the Governor and prepare to face opposition candidates, not each other. The Governor himself must remain resolute, undistracted, and focused on delivering his mandate.

Back to Governor Oyebanji, I want to appeal that he remains focused and steadfast without allowing any distraction to derail him. I have the strong belief that he has done well and there is no doubting the fact that his track records as a leader that cares and is intentional about development, will help him surmount any political barrier that might be set between him and next year’s election.

From all indications, Governor Oyebanji has done exceedingly well to deserve a unanimous endorsement. Because his achievements speak volumes, I don’t need the service of any chief priest or a diviner to tell me that the second term for Mr performing Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji will be a straightforward affair—what one might call a walk in the park, God willing.

*Mr Ajayi,a veteran journalist, member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, is the Publisher/Founder of MARKETING EDGE Magazine, a multiple awards winning brand – centric and business publication in Nigeria.

