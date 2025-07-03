With just two weeks to go, excitement is reaching fever pitch as Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, prepares to welcome the continent’s finest young athletes for the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to hold from 16 to 20 July.

Forty-three countries have confirmed participation, with 937 athletes and officials already registered for the prestigious event.

Preparations are in full gear, with organisers working around the clock to ensure a world-class experience for all participants.

From logistics and transportation to accommodation, feeding, competition services, and liaison support, every aspect is being meticulously fine-tuned to deliver a memorable championship.

Africa’s athletics powerhouses—Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt—are all confirmed to be represented, along with other strong contenders such as Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Uganda, and others.

Host nation Nigeria tops the list with the largest delegation, featuring 60 male and 50 female athletes, alongside 22 officials, with 132 participants. South Africa follows closely with 42 men, 40 women, and 18 officials, summing up to a 100-member contingent.

Ethiopia is also coming in strong, registering 30 male and 27 female athletes, supported by 12 officials, for 69 delegates.

Kenya is not far behind, with 25 men and 25 women, and 17 officials, totalling 67 representatives. Algeria has confirmed 65 participants, comprising 30 men, 19 women, and 16 officials.

This latest prestigious sporting gathering comes just two months after Abeokuta successfully hosted over 15,000 athletes and officials during the Gateway Games 2024—the 22nd National Sports Festival.

The city earned commendation for its organisation, hospitality, and infrastructure, positioning itself as a rising destination for major sporting events in Africa

With the upcoming African U18/U20 Championships and other international events in the pipeline, Nigeria is fast becoming a leading hub for sports development, youth engagement, and international competition.

The Championship, certified by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), promises to showcase Africa’s next generation of track and field stars in a competition that combines youthful energy with continental pride.

