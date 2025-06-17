President Bola Tinubu says his administration is taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability and safety in public transportation.

Mr Tinubu stated this while inaugurating the newly constructed Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminal in Abuja on Tuesday to celebrate his second year in office.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, the president noted that the nation’s capital had been grappling with the challenges of the informal transport system.

According to him, the development has led to traffic congestion and, regrettably, the menace of “one chance” crimes that have threatened the peace of our citizens.

“With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo terminal, we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation.

“No longer will our citizens be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered.

“This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.

“Beyond the immediate benefits of organised transport and heightened security, this project will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.”

He disclosed that the construction of the terminal, along with its sister projects, created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the industrious people of Abuja.

“From skilled artisans to general labourers, this initiative has put food on tables and rekindled hope for countless families, demonstrating our administration’s dedication to job creation as a core component of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Mr Tinubu described the terminal as not just a place to catch a bus but a “modern facility designed for the comfort and convenience of our people”.

He said that the terminal would feature integrated commercial activities, including areas for relaxation.

“I am particularly pleased to note the inclusion of amenities such as cinema halls where commuters can unwind, and other essential services.

“These are the state-of-the-art facilities that a capital city like Abuja truly deserves,” he said.

The president commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the laudable initiative.

He added that Mr Wike’s vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

“His commitment to providing first-class infrastructure for Abuja is evident in the quality and speed of delivery we celebrate today.

“Today, as we inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal, we are not just opening a building; we are opening a new chapter for public transportation in Abuja.

“We are reaffirming our promise to provide a city where citizens can live, work, and commute with dignity, safety, and efficiency.

“This is a clear demonstration that our Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a slogan, but a lived experience for our people,” Mr Tinubu said.

Earlier, Mr Wike said that the inauguration of the bus and taxi terminal marks a significant milestone in FCT Administration’s efforts to modernise transportation infrastructure in the territory.

The minister said that the FCT Administration inaugurated the construction of three bus and taxi terminals in 2024, one in Mabushi, one in Central Business Area and another in Kugbo.

He added that the Kugbo terminal would be inaugurated next week while the one at Central Business Area would be inaugurated before the end of 2025.

“Additionally, we will construct new terminals in Gwagwalada, Bwari, and Kuje this year.

“The real essence of this project is to enhance security by reducing the number of unauthorised vehicles on the road.

“We are trying to eliminate the “one chance” syndrome, where commuters are vulnerable to attacks by unknown drivers.

“With this terminal, commuters will know the drivers and the vehicles they are boarding, making their journeys safer,” he said.

Mr Wike added that the FCT Administration was also addressing the issue of indiscriminate parking on the roads.

According to him, the terminal will provide a safe and organised space for vehicles to park, thereby reducing congestion on the roads.

“The terminal will operate 24 hours a day, providing commuters with a safe and comfortable space to wait for their buses.

“There will be amenities such as food courts, restrooms, and entertainment facilities.

“However, the terminal will not be not be operated by the FCTA Transport Secretariat, but private operators who will run it efficiently.”

