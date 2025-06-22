Nigeria has made Flag Football history, clinching men’s and women’s titles at the inaugural International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Africa Flag Football Championships held in Cairo, Egypt.

The double triumph cements Nigeria’s position as the dominant force in African flag football and earns both teams automatic qualification for the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships, where they will represent the continent on the global stage.

Nigeria women soar to glory in Cairo

At the Club One Maadi Stadium, Nigeria’s women delivered a commanding performance to defeat Morocco 26–12 in the championship final. The Moroccans had earlier edged hosts Egypt 19–13 in a hard-fought playoff to earn their spot in the final.

Nigeria’s quarterback Anuoluwapo Bello orchestrated the victory with four touchdown passes, showcasing leadership and poise, also having a few strong words to say after the game.

“This is a great achievement for us, and I’m proud of every woman out here,” Bello said. “We showed what we are made of and in the second half we were able to get ahead and win the game.”

Wide receiver Esther Kalu opened the scoring for Nigeria and added a second touchdown, but Morocco responded both times through Maryem Zeafari. Nigeria pulled ahead thanks to a touchdown from Favour Eric, and Mofeoluwa Akinrinmade sealed the win with a decisive score after slicing through the Moroccan defence.

Egypt, who won bronze after falling short in the playoff, showed promise and unity.

“I’m very proud of our team. We are a young group, and we have not been playing together for very long. We usually don’t see crowds of this size making so much noise unless it is at soccer matches,” said Egypt’s Sonia Mouimen.

Men edge Egypt by a single point in thriller final

In the men’s final, Nigeria edged hosts Egypt 13–12 in a nail-biting contest decided by a crucial extra point play.

Folawiyo Farouk secured the all-important conversion after Nigeria had opened the scoring. Edidong Udombat added a second touchdown for a 13-point cushion.

“It’s amazing, it’s surreal, it’s history, it’s unbelievable,” said Nigeria quarterback Hayes Obinna-Uzoh. “We’ve made history.”

Egypt, however, staged a determined comeback. Youssef Geith pulled a touchdown back before halftime, and Ziad Ammar added another in the second half. But Nigeria’s defence held firm in a gritty and nervy finish.

“The game was very defensive, but defensive wins championships and the cliché was in full effect today,” Obinna-Uzoh added.

Despite the loss, Egypt’s quarterback, Mahmoud Aboushady, praised his team and the electrifying support from fans.

“We went for it, but we came up just short. We made mistakes. The crowd was awesome, and it was a big crowd who were all cheering and that was really touching,” he said.

Tunisia and Cameroon shine in placement matches

In the men’s bronze medal match, Tunisia beat Morocco 36–14, rewarding their strong tournament showing after topping the group stages with a perfect 3–0 record.

“It’s a big feeling of pride for the achievement and it’s in the history books,” said Tunisia’s Montasar Jarraya. “We are very proud to have achieved one of our goals, which was to get a medal at these historic championships.”

Elsewhere in the men’s placement games:

Cameroon claimed fifth place with a 45–13 win over Senegal

South Africa secured seventh with a 60–0 shutout of Uganda

Officials honoured in a celebration of growth

The tournament not only celebrated athletic excellence but also showcased the development of African flag football officiating. African referees took charge alongside Italian counterparts, underlining the event’s continental significance.

Officials for key games included:

Men’s Gold Medal Game: Riccardo Zampedri, DJ Anas Elshershaby, FJ Sebiomo Michael, SJ Cyril Marcilly

Women’s Gold Medal Game: Lucrezia Cian, DJ Mostafa Yasser, FJ Haidy Wael, SJ Nourhan Tokhy

Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Mohamed Haddad, DJ Jailan Yasser, FJ Hazem Hassan, SJ Damilare Maryam

Final standings – IFAF Africa 2025 Flag Football Championships

Men’s final rankings

1. Nigeria

2. Egypt

3. Tunisia

4. Morocco

5. Cameroon

6. Senegal

7. South Africa

8. Uganda

Women’s final rankings

1. Nigeria

2. Morocco

3. Egypt

With this historic sweep, Nigeria has stamped its name in African flag football history, setting the pace for others to follow; and now has its eyes set on global glory in 2026 at the World Championships.

