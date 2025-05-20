The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has described the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival—branded as Gateway Games 2024—as a landmark event that is setting new standards in sports organisation, athlete welfare, and economic impact in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the festival’s Media Center, Mr Olopade highlighted the festival’s achievements and challenges, expressing satisfaction with the execution and impact so far.

Historic sporting event

The National Sports Festival (NSF) is Nigeria’s premier multi-sport event, often described as the country’s “Olympics,” bringing together thousands of athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was established in 1973 to promote unity and identify sporting talent across the country.

Over the years, the NSF has evolved into a vital platform for sports development, talent discovery, and national cohesion.

This year’s edition, hosted by Ogun State, is tagged Gateway Games 2024, in reference to the state’s nickname “Gateway to Nigeria.” It marks the second time Ogun is hosting the festival—the first being in 2006.

Expectations were high, and Mr Olopade, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, was brought in to lead the NSC and oversee the event’s delivery.

Confidence from the Start

Reflecting on Ogun State’s bid to host the festival, Mr Olopade revealed his confidence in their selection long before the formal process began.

“I was sure we were winning the bid even before the bid kick started,” he said.

He emphasised that the state committed early to “raise the bar” in every aspect of the festival, particularly in sports infrastructure and the welfare of athletes.

“We need to be scored very high,” he added.

Since winning the bid, Ogun State has invested heavily in renovating and upgrading sports facilities across the state, including in Abeokuta, Sagamu, and Ikenne.

Athlete Feeding

One of the most widely praised aspects of this year’s games has been the feeding program for athletes—a logistical hurdle that has troubled previous editions.

“In the last 20 years, this is the first festival where athletes can get to their hostels and immediately have access to meals,” Mr Olopade noted proudly.

“With joy and pride, I can say things are going well with hostel and feeding. I just returned from Sagamu and Babcock University; the standard is very high.”

This improvement, according to observers, reflects better planning and partnership with local institutions and caterers.

Top-level competition across sports

The Gateway Games have also delivered high-quality sports contests across multiple disciplines, showcasing some of the country’s best young athletes.

“The basketball game between Kaduna and Niger was top-notch,” Mr Olopade remarked.

“Niger vs Kano in handball was superb too. I even saw three London-based boxers representing Kaduna. That alone demonstrates the kind of improvement we’re seeing.”

The festival features over 35 sports, including athletics, swimming, wrestling, and team sports, with scouts and national coaches in attendance.

More athletes, more challenges

While organisers initially planned for a limited number of participants, the festival has attracted significantly more athletes than expected—posing a logistical challenge.

“We accredited 9,040 athletes, but we are currently feeding over 11,000 athletes,” Mr Olopade revealed.

Despite the influx, services have remained steady, and no major disruptions have been reported—at least for now.

Enhancing media access

Having been confronted with multiple complaints by journalists on their challenges, Mr Olopade announced additional support for reporters covering the event.

“We are going to get at least four buses for the media,” he said, adding that

“100 rooms at Babcock University remained available for press members, as earlier promised.”

This is part of a broader effort to increase visibility for grassroots sports and inspire broader participation nationwide.

Economic impact on Ogun State

One of the most striking features of this year’s NSF is its ripple effect on the local economy. The event has spurred a flurry of commercial activity in host cities, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

PREMIUM TIMES noted that over 300 small-scale businesses are operating inside the venues.

“We’ve sold over ₦10 million worth of Adire fabrics already, and vendors are even complaining of a shortage of supply due to the high demand.” Mr Olopade stated.

“Hotels are fully booked throughout the festival. I’m sure they already know how much they are going to make. These are the benefits of hosting such a festival; it opens more doors for business opportunities.” He added.

The Gateway Games have also provided a platform to showcase Ogun State’s cultural heritage, including the iconic Adire textile industry, further enhancing tourism potential.

While it is still early days, the Gateway Games 2024 is living up to expectations even though there have been pockets of challenges.

Some of the noticable gaps include failure to provide timely release of official medals table and logistics issues as the various sporting events are scattered across the state.

