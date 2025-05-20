Quadri Aruna underlined his elite status at the 2025 ITTF World Championships with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany’s Benedikt Duda, securing his place in the fourth round of the Men’s Singles at the Lusail Hall in Doha, Qatar.
The Nigerian star, now the sole African contender in the Men’s Singles following the exit of Egypt’s Omar Assar in the second round on Monday, May 19, delivered a commanding performance against the left-handed German.
Despite trailing 1-2 in their previous head-to-head encounters, Aruna rose to the occasion in a match filled with fast-paced rallies and crowd-pleasing exchanges. He opened strongly, taking the first set 11-9, but Duda responded with a dominant 11-4 win in the second.
Aruna adjusted his tactics in the third set, targeting Duda’s forehand and regaining control with an 11-8 win. A controversial service fault call at 2-2 in the fourth set appeared to rattle the Nigerian, who dropped the game 11-2.
|
READ ALSO: ITTF World Championships: Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna keeps Africa’s momentum alive in Doha
However, Aruna showcased remarkable composure and resilience in the fifth set. Trailing 3-9, he mounted a stunning comeback to level at 9-9 and eventually clinched the set 12-10. That momentum carried into the sixth, where Aruna’s confidence soared. With powerful forehand loops and precise shot placement, he closed out the match 11-9 to seal a 4-2 victory.
Even the match commentators were full of praise for Aruna’s spirited comeback and tactical brilliance, highlighting his poise under pressure and ability to turn the tide when it mattered most.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999