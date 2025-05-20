As the 2024 National Sports Festival, Gateway Games, continues to captivate sports lovers across the country, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has said that no athlete with anti-doping issues will be allowed to compete for medals.

The directive was issued following a high-level strategic meeting between the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Games on Monday, which the Commission described as a move to uphold global best practices and ensure clean and fair competition.

Upholding the spirit of fair play

Speaking at the meeting, NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, stressed the importance of protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s biggest multi-sport event by enforcing anti-doping rules in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

“The issue of anti-doping is one important mandate of the Commission to ensure that Nigeria is devoid of drug problems at both domestic and international competitions,” Mr Olopade said.

He emphasised that the NSC is fully committed to clean sport and called on all participating states to strictly adhere to the rules.

“We are happy now that the National Anti-Doping Law has finally been passed by our sports-loving President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the ripple effect of such a landmark feat must swiftly be felt in our sports, starting with the current Sports Festival,” he added.

Athletes barred from medal events

Following the implementation of the anti-doping directive, the NSC has released a list of six athletes barred from competing for medals at the ongoing festival due to unresolved doping issues.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

These athletes include:

Marcus Okon (Para Athletics, Akwa Ibom State)

Ayabeke David Opeyemi (Gymnastics, Bayelsa State)

Kareem Shukurat (Kickboxing, Lagos State)

Omole Dolapo Joshua (Kickboxing, Bayelsa State)

Ogunsemilore Cynthia (Kickboxing, Bayelsa State)

Animashaun Sofia (Para Powerlifting, Lagos State)

While these athletes may remain registered at the Games, they are ineligible to compete for scoring medals in their respective sports.

A new era of accountability

The Gateway Games 2024 is the first National Sports Festival to be held after the passage of the National Anti-Doping Law, a legislative milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to align with international standards.

With over 16,000 athletes and officials participating in this edition, the NSC’s zero-tolerance stance is being hailed as a critical step towards restoring public trust in Nigerian sports, ensuring fair play, and preparing the nation for future continental and global competitions.

As the festival continues across venues in Abeokuta and other parts of Ogun State, the anti-doping clampdown sends a clear message: in Nigerian sports, integrity is non-negotiable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

