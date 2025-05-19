President Bola Tinubu has said that bringing back the National Sports Commission (NSC) is part of his plan to protect and grow sports in Nigeria, free from delays and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the opening of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games Ogun 2024, President Tinubu said the move shows how important sports are to his government.

“We have chosen to shield it from bureaucratic interferences and the distractions of vested power interests. We want it to thrive, autonomous, innovative, and focused, because we recognise its critical place in building a healthier, stronger, and more united Nigeria,” he said in an official press statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President)

The National Sports Commission, initially dissolved in 2015 by the President Muhammadu Buhari government, has a rich history dating back to 1910 with the Empire Day competition.

The Commission’s functions include developing and implementing sports policies with key figures, overseeing sports infrastructure to meet global standards, and identifying and nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels.

The NSC is also meant to promote mass participation, organise competitions, collaborate with local and international sports bodies, and enforce regulations to ensure fair play.

Its reinstatement is touted to bring significant changes to Nigeria’s sports management and development.

Beyond games

President Tinubu explained that sports in Nigeria are no longer just about games but now part of the country’s identity and unity.

“That is why, here in Nigeria, we have made sport a culture, not merely an event but a way of life. Sport, to us, is a tool for national integration, a rallying ground for patriotism, and a workshop for shaping not just the body, but also the mind and the spirit of our people,” he added.

The President spoke proudly about how Nigerian athletes have made the country known around the world. “For decades, sport has placed Nigeria on the global map, not just in glory, but in grit. From medal-winning Olympians to world-renowned footballers, from heavyweight champions in boxing to our stars on tracks and fields, we have nurtured a lineage of excellence that has made every Nigerian walk taller,” he said.

He described the ongoing sports festival as more than a competition, calling it a symbol of his government’s strong support for sports and its ability to bring people together. “The event is a tribute to his administration’s unrelenting commitment to preserving the spirit of sportsmanship, to investing, materially and emotionally, in a practice that defines Nigeria as a people.”

Even though the games are being held in Ogun State, the President said the excitement is shared across the country. “It is proof that sport remains one of the most powerful forces for national cohesion,” he said.

He also praised Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for being a great host. “Ogun State, long known as a gateway to knowledge, industry, culture, and excellence, has today reasserted its place as a gateway to greatness,” the President said, adding that the governor “has opened the doors of his state to the nation to raise the bar for what hospitality and organisation mean.”

He encouraged all athletes and participants to see the torch-lighting ceremony not just as a tradition, but as a reminder of Nigeria’s strength in diversity.

In his speech, Governor Abiodun thanked the President for supporting the event. He said Ogun State wanted to host the festival because “sports is not only a unifying force across our diverse federation but a catalyst for socio-economic development and youth empowerment.”

He added that the festival is more than just a competition — it’s a way to celebrate the strength and talent of Nigerian youth.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, also spoke at the event. He promised that the Commission is “determined to take sports to the highest level,” and said the festival would help discover new talents who will shine on the world stage.

Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Ishiaka, added that the festival will help build character, boost youth competition, and bring positive change to communities.

With the Gateway Games officially open, the focus now shifts to the athletes—young Nigerians who represent not just their states, but the promise of a stronger, united nation.

