Over 2,000 promising young athletes from across Nigeria are set to compete in the highly anticipated grand final of MTN CHAMPS, taking place from 6 to 9 May at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event marks the culmination of a national series that has emerged as the country’s biggest secondary school athletics competition.

A total of 2,187 athletes representing 136 schools and 93 junior and senior teams will participate across multiple track and field events.

They include 464 Cadets (U-14), 777 Youths, 426 Juniors, and 520 Seniors.

Among them are the 40 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) identified during previous qualifiers in Benin and Lagos.

At a press conference held on Monday in Uyo, key figures from across sports, education, and corporate sectors gathered to highlight the competition’s growing significance.

In her opening remarks, Emamoke Ogoro, general manager, Brand and Communication at MTN, spoke on the brand’s long-term commitment:

“The dream of having Nigeria on the world stage is a strong vision that we all should join hands to accomplish. Two seasons ago, precisely in 2023, the MTN CHAMPS dream was born. Over time, we’ve had over 15,000 athletes across 900 schools… from the Cadet (U-14) level to every other age group.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She added, “The most profound thing that matters to this brand is that we stand for the progress of Nigerians, and looking into grassroots development is a fulcrum of pivoting all our youngsters to pursue their dreams.”

Making of Champions’ Country Manager, Deji Ogeyingbo, echoed the importance of accessibility and continuity:

“The goal of MTN CHAMPS is to go across all of the states. Every Nigerian child deserves this opportunity, and we try our possible best to ensure that we create a platform that gives them this opportunity.”

Representing the Akwa Ibom State Government, Commissioner for Sports Paul Bassey expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host:

“When MTN applied to see our governor, it was expressly granted because he believed in the cause… which is the development of the youths. This administration is also planning a state-of-the-art Sports Academy… because after ten years, after twelve years, sports will leave you, but it is that education that will sustain you.”

Olabisi Joseph, president of the Nigeria School Sport Federation, praised the consistent impact of the event:

“Gradually, steadily, the MTN CHAMPS is transforming lives. It’s shaping the future of thousands of our school boys and girls… a heartfelt gratitude for investing in the future.”

With 5,807 entries and participation from all age categories, the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo promises an exciting showcase of Nigeria’s emerging athletic talent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

