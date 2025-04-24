Nigeria’s Weightlifters added three more gold medals in the evening session of the ongoing African Senior Weightlifting Championship in Moka, Mauritius, to end Thursday’s proceedings with 10 gold, four silver and one bronze.

The country’s total is a remarkable 15 medals from just five weightlifters.

Nigeria’s gold rush began with the Women’s 55kg through Onome Omolola Didih who lifted 92kg in the snatch and 111kg in the Clean & Jerk for a total lift of 203kg to claim all the three gold medals at stake at the event in the morning session leaving her opponents to scramble for silver and bronze medals.

It was the same story in the women’s 59kg category as multiple African Champion and Commonwealth Games Queen, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, scooped another three gold medals with her 95kg lift in the snatch, 118kg in the Clean & Jerk and a total of 213kg lift.

It was Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele’s turn to shine in the women’s 64kg when she bagged another three gold medals in her class.

She lifted 93kg in the Snatch and had 120kg in the clean & jerk for a total 213kg lift to increase Nigeria’s gold haul.

In the men’s 73kg division, Umoafia Joseph Edidiong also sparkled, winning a gold and two silver medals with his snatch lift of 147kg; 172kg in the Clean & Jerk and a total of 319kg.

Tuesday Emmanuel was also fabulous on Thursday in the Men’s 67kg claiming two silver medals and a bronze medal in his category.

Tuesday lifted 130kg in the snatch and 146kg in the Clean & Jerk for a combined lift of 276kg.

It has been an incredible championship for Nigeria, with all five weightlifters winning three medals each.

Nigeria will end her campaign in the championship in the Women’s 76kg division in the evening session on Friday through Matthew Sarah Ovayioza Matthew, and the contingent is hopeful she will deliver more medals for the country.

The country is in clear lead atop the medals table with the performance of its representatives on Thursday.

One of the gold medallists, Umoafia Joseph Edidiong, was elated to win a gold medal and two silver medals, but pointed out that, for a few mistakes, he could have performed better than he did.

He promised to work on his weaknesses ahead of future competitions, and he thumbed up the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, led by Ibrahim Abdul and the National Sports Commission for ensuring that their dream of attending the championship became a reality.

“I am happy to add to the medals I have won for my nation, but I know I could do better next time, and that is what I am going to do. I will improve on my mistakes and perfect my tactics next time,” Edidiong told the NWF Media.

“We are grateful to our hard-working Board of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, led by Dr Ibrahim Abdul and the National Sports Commission for making us to be here. We shall go back home to prepare better for other competitions.”

