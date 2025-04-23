Nigeria has unveiled a formidable squad for the 2025 World Athletics Relays scheduled to take place in Guangzhou, China, as the country intensifies preparations to secure early qualification spots for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) confirmed that the nation will field teams in four of the six relay categories at the event: the men’s 4x100m, women’s 4x100m, mixed 4x100m, and mixed 4x400m.

Heading into the competition with a blend of seasoned stars and emerging talents, the Nigerian squad boasts some of the country’s most recognised names in global athletics.

Among them are the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, American collegiate sprint sensation Favour Ashe, and former U-20 World Champion Udodi Onwuzurike.

Amusan and Favour Ofili are also expected to provide critical experience and leadership in the women’s and mixed 4x100m relays.

The men’s 4x100m team will feature Alaba Akintola, Karlington Anunagba, Olaoye Folawiyo, Usheoritse Itsekiri, and the duo of Ashe and Onwuzurike, whose speed and baton exchange has been impressive.

Photo: Amusan

The women’s squad includes Amusan, Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Obi Jennifer Chukwuka, and Success Umukoro—names that have shown a great deal of consistency in both local and international meets.

In the mixed 4x100m, Nigeria will again combine the explosive pace of Akintola, Ashe, Ofili, and Chukwuma with the dynamic contributions of Onwuzurike and Umukoro.

The mixed 4x400m team sees the return of 400m veterans Chidi Okezie and Ifeanyi Ojeli alongside Samson Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu, Patience Okon-George, and Omolara Ogunmakinju, all of whom have represented Nigeria on the biggest stages.

Nigeria’s recent performances in international relay events lend optimism to their Guangzhou mission.

At the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, Nigeria’s mixed 4x400m relay team broke the African Record with a National Record time of 3:12.87, securing a 4th-place finish in the final.

They also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics in this event. Additionally, three other Nigerian relay teams also secured Olympic berths: the men’s 4x400m, women’s 4x100m, and men’s 4x100m.

The AFN has emphasised that the 2025 World Relays are not just another competition but a strategic step toward securing early qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo.

The World Relays, organised biennially by World Athletics, serve as a global stage where national relay teams compete for automatic entry into major championships.

This event is a crucial opportunity to reset the narrative for Nigeria, which has a rich sprinting history but has struggled with consistency and depth in recent years.

