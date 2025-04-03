The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved a N16.5m grant to support the state’s 33 sports associations as they prepare for the 22nd National Sports Festival(NSF).

The NSF is set to take place from 16 to 30 May across designated centres in Ogun State.

The funding aims to enhance the state’s competitive edge, ensuring athletes receive the necessary resources for optimal performance.

In line with this, Ogun State athletes will commence closed-door camping immediately as part of intensive preparations for the prestigious sporting event.

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, announced this initiative on Wednesday at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, during an engagement involving athletes, coaches, and sports association chairpersons.

Governor Abiodun’s commitment to sports development

Expressing the administration’s commitment, Mr Talabi stated, “I am delighted to announce that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has graciously approved the payment of N500,000 as support to each of the 33 sports associations participating in the festival.”

He further emphasised that the state government is implementing a new structure to drive sports development, ensuring a strategic and well-organised approach to athlete preparation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Talabi clarified that the subvention is not a mere financial handout but a crucial investment to ensure the state’s athletes are well prepared for the competition.

“The government will establish a mechanism to monitor the impact of this funding on our athletes’ preparations. This is not an avenue for financial largesse but a structured support system aimed at achieving excellence,” he explained.

He also warned against the misuse of funds, adding, “It behoves you all to give an account of all these gestures. The initial phase will be reviewed based on feedback, and if results are positive, the initiative will be fine-tuned and made sustainable.”

Building team spirit and a winning mentality

To strengthen team morale, the SSG urged Ogun athletes to develop their own war songs before competitions, similar to rugby teams’ battle chants.

“When you see the rugby teams, like the Australians with their battle-ready songs, we should create our own. It would be inspiring to have our various teams adopt a celebratory mannerism that sets them apart,” he encouraged.

Mr Talabi highlighted that hosting the National Sports Festival allows Ogun State to establish a solid foundation for sports development, reaffirming the state’s position as a leading sports hub with newly built world-class facilities.

Addressing public discourse on governance, Mr Talabi urged critics to be objective and avoid misleading narratives that hinder development.

“Constructive criticism is welcome, but sensationalism is counterproductive. Some individuals resort to social media for clout rather than meaningful discussions that drive progress. We remain open to valuable feedback, but let’s focus on constructive engagement,” he stated.

State sports festival set for April

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, disclosed that the Ogun State Sports Festival will take place in the last week of April.

To elevate competition levels, two other states will be invited to participate.

Mr Isiaka also announced that the state government will reward not only individual athletes who perform exceptionally but also outstanding sports associations who excel at the festival.

He urged association chairpersons, secretaries, and coaches to collaborate effectively and contribute meaningful ideas for a successful outing at the festival.

With Ogun State’s renewed investment and structured approach to sports development, expectations are high for a strong showing at the National Sports Festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

