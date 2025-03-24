The highly anticipated ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier is set to commence in Lagos, Nigeria, with teams gearing up for an intense battle for the prestigious Africa ticket to the World Cup.

As preparations reach a crucial stage, Namibia team for the event would be the first team expected to touch down in Lagos on Tuesday, 25 March to join the host team; the Junior Yellow-Greens of Nigeria.

Their early arrival is aimed at acclimatising to the conditions ahead of the qualifier, showcasing their commitment and determination to secure a World Cup spot.

The event, scheduled to take place from 28 March to 6 April, will be hosted at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Cricket Oval in Akoka.

Namibia’s early arrival will be followed by other participating teams—Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Sierra Leone—who are expected to all arrive on Wednesday, 26 March.

All teams will have a training session on the pitches on Thursday, 27 March, in preparation for the tournament’s official flag-off on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The opening matches will see host nation Nigeria face Namibia at 9:30 AM in a high-stakes 50-overs encounter at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone will duel with Kenya at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval on the same day.

Officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) have already arrived in Nigeria to oversee the crucial World Cup Qualifier, ensuring a seamless flow of event.

Speaking on Nigeria’s role as the host nation, Emeka Igwilo, the host country tournament coordinator, emphasised the significance of the event, stating:

“This is another opportunity for Nigeria to show how broad the game is growing. It is okay to make progress on talent development, we also need to move the needle in our administrative prowess, facility development, community development, and engagement. These are all that will be put to test in the few days that the attention of the cricket world would be focused on this event to see who picks the Africa ticket. I believe we are ready and Nigeria will play an excellent host.”

With anticipation building and teams making their final preparations, the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier promises thrilling cricket action and a celebration of the sport’s growth across the continent.

