The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has officially pledged its support for the Ondo Auto Rally 2025.
This event, now in its eighth edition, is set to take place on 19 April, at the custom-built racing tracks in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.
The NADDC’s endorsement marks a milestone in Nigeria’s automotive and motorsports landscape, reflecting the Council’s commitment to fostering innovation, youth empowerment, and economic growth within the sector.
Under the visionary leadership of its Director-General, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, the NADDC has consistently championed initiatives that align with national objectives to transform the automotive industry into a hub of creativity and opportunity.
Speaking on the partnership, Osanipin emphasised the rally’s pivotal role in promoting skill development, tourism, and sustainable commerce across Ondo State and beyond.
He lauded the efforts of the Work and Play team, led by Adeoye Ojuoko, for their relentless dedication to advancing motorsports in Nigeria.
“The Work and Play team deserves immense commendation for their tireless efforts in elevating auto sports across the nation. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of making Nigeria a global player in the motorsports arena,” Mr Osanipin stated.
The 2025 Ondo Auto Rally promises to be a spectacular showcase of speed, skill, and innovation.
The event will feature a diverse lineup of adrenaline-pumping races, including off-road challenges on rugged terrain, high-speed bike races with daring riders, and the increasingly popular X-Kart series, which has become a hallmark of motorsport excitement in Nigeria.
Adeoye Ojuoko, The President of Work and Play Promotions and the driving force behind the Ondo Auto Rally, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event.
“This edition will be our most ambitious yet, attracting racers, bikers, and automotive enthusiasts from across the country. With the NADDC’s support, we are poised to deliver a celebration of speed, unity, and excellence that will leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s motorsports legacy,” Mr Ojuoko remarked.
Over 100 participants are expected to converge at the tracks adjacent to the renowned Smokin Hills Golf Course, further cementing Ilara-Mokin’s reputation as a premier motorsports destination.
The rally has consistently garnered the endorsement of the Ondo State government, which recognises it as a flagship tourism event that showcases the state’s scenic beauty and cultural vibrancy to a global audience.
