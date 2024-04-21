Nigeria’s Motorsports promotion outfit Work and Play has said the recently concluded 8th Ondo Auto Rally in Ilara-Imokin has helped it to deepen inclusion and collaboration among different industry players.

Ade Ojuoko, the president of the group speaking on the impact of the Ondo Auto Rally concluded earlier in the month, said the event had the biggest attendees compared to the other editions.

According to him, “Growth comes in different forms and for us, it has been interesting considering that we are experiencing it both in inclusion and collaboration across the Motosports space.”

He said the 8th Ondo Auto Rally as the single biggest gathering of the Motorsports community includes Racers, enthusiasts, tourists, and lately service providers, needed to consistently explore more innovative offerings for its ardent followers.

“This year, we expanded the offering of the event to host the second edition of the X-kart Series that debuted in Shagamu a few weeks back, along with some of the traditional races that the Ondo Auto Rally is reputed for.” He added

The Director General and Chief Executive of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Joseph Osanipin, also commended the use of the Motorsports platform to create sustainable traction for Tourism, employment and commerce in Ondo State.

“It is a great feat to have sustained the idea after eight years. The Work and Play deserve to be commended, and we encourage more stakeholders to partner with them.

He said they need to infuse the X-Kart calendar into the Ondo Auto Rally as a way of pursuing collaboration and ultimately lending support to an important aspect of the Motorsports project development that will benefit the industry and the country at large.

The event also featured drifting and a parade by the visiting Motorbike community from different parts of the country, who have been part of the event since its inception.

“We had the largest exhibition stand at this year’s edition as well, which goes to assert the event further as a key galvanising point for the beautiful multi-cultural expressions of Ondo State to tourists.”

Meanwhile, at the X-Kart series two race in the event, Team X extended their dominance from their Series 1 win. They now have 40 points, garnering 20 each from the two wins. The work n’play X-Kart team is still in hot pursuit with 8 points adrift of Xers.

Metallic Crushers, FAME, OYSBA, and Elizade are the other teams hoping to rev up their chances before the lined seventh and deciding series of the maiden X-Kart Series in the country.

