Two Nigerian players Aruna Quadri and Fatima Bello have clinched their places in the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF World Cup.

The duo sealed their World Cup berths by advancing to the semifinals of the ongoing ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis.

Aside from the two Nigerians, some of Africa’s top table tennis talents have also clinched their places in the World Cup.

They include Omar Assar, Hana Goda, Dina Meshref, Mariam Alhodaby and Abdel-Kader Salifou who is set for a debut appearance at the global tournament.

Macao, China will once again play host to the prestigious ITTF Singles World Cups, scheduled to take place from 14-20 April.

The world’s top table tennis players will converge at the magnificent Galaxy Arena, a premier venue that combines sporting excellence with entertainment.

The event promises to deliver thrilling matches and unparalleled excitement for fans and spectators alike.

Road to Macao

Hana Goda of Egypt was the first to secure her ticket with a commanding 4-1 victory over Tunisia’s Maram Zoghlami.

Following her lead, Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello also triumphed 4-1 against Tunisian teenager Ela Saidi.

Omar Assar, a five-time Africa Cup champion, faced a tougher challenge.

The Egyptian was pushed to his limits by Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa in the men’s quarterfinals but ultimately prevailed 4-2 to qualify for the World Cup.

Benin Republic’s Abdel-Kader Salifou earned his maiden ITTF World Cup ticket after defeating Egypt’s Mohamed El-Beiali 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, nine-time African Cup champion Dina Meshref of Egypt overwhelmed Nigeria’s Aminat Fashola to make her return to the ITTF World Cup.

Mariam Alhodaby added a third ticket for Egypt with a dominant 4-0 win over Algeria’s Lynda Logrhaibi, securing her place in Macao, China.

It was smooth sailing for Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, who defeated Cote d’Ivoire’s Oba Oba Kizito 4-0 to return as a regular face at the ITTF World Cup.

Cameroon’s Ylane Batix also secured his maiden ticket to the ITTF World Cup after a 4-2 victory over Madagascar’s Antoine Razafinarivo in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Aruna will face Batix, while Assar will compete against Salifou in the Men’s Singles.

In the Women’s Singles semifinals, Goda will battle Bello, and Meshref will take on Alhodaby in the race to the podium in Tunis.

