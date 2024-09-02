Isau Ogunkunle and Kayode Alabi on Monday delivered outstanding performances to upset the top seeds in the Men’s Class 4 and 6 categories.

The remarkable feat saw the duo securing their spots in the quarterfinals of the table tennis event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Ogunkunle, a quarterfinalist at Tokyo 2020, faced world No. 3 Abdullah Ozturk from Turkey.

Despite losing the first game 6-11, Ogunkunle staged a remarkable comeback to win the next three games 11-6, 11-7, and 12-10, advancing to the Men’s Class 4 quarterfinals.

Alabi, who had struggled in the Mixed and Doubles events, found his form with a 3-1 victory over world No. 3 Bobi Simion from Croatia (16-18, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11), earning his place in the Men’s Class 6 quarterfinals.

Earlier on Monday, Bolawa Akingbemisilu put up a spirited effort in the Men’s Class 5 category but was narrowly defeated 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8) by Brazil’s Lucas Arabian.

Great delight

National coach Nasiru Sule expressed his delight at Ogunkunle and Alabi’s victories, calling them a morale booster for the team. “I am so happy today that our players lived up to expectations. It has not been easy in the last few days, but today we showed that we can turn things around. Ogunkunle’s comeback against a two-time Paralympic gold medallist stunned everyone at the venue.

“His opponent won gold in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and today Ogunkunle has shown he has the quality of a champion. I am also happy for Alabi, who defeated the world No. 3 from Croatia. This shows we are still in the hunt for medals in Paris,” said the Atlanta 1996 bronze medallist.

On Tuesday, 3 September, Christiana Alabi will take on Chile’s Tamara Leonelli in the Women’s Class 5, while Abiola Adesope will clash against France’s Lucas Didier in the Men’s Class 9.

For the quarterfinal ties, Ogunkunle will lock horns against France’s Maxime Thomas while Alabi will confront Thailand’s Rungroj Thainiyom on Tuesday, 3 September.

