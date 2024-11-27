The 63rd edition of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship came to a thrilling conclusion this year at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with Hameed Adenekan claiming top honours.

Adenekan’s impressive performance saw him gross a score of 225, edging out closest rival Akeem Lawal by two shots.

His journey to victory began with an opening level par 71, followed by scores of 72 and 82 on the second and final days, respectively.

Overcome with emotion, Adenekan expressed gratitude to FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for providing a platform to showcase his talent.

He noted that this victory brings him closer to realizing his lifelong dream of becoming a professional golfer.

“I am very happy. I also want to thank FirstBank for this tournament. This is a tournament every amateur wants to take part in because it helps our dream of turning professional. For me, the next thing is to try and qualify for the elite professional cadre,” he said.

Lawal, who secured second place, opened with a 75, followed by scores of 76 on both the second and final days.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

His total score of 227 fell short of Adenekan’s winning tally by two shots.

Last year’s runner-up, Samuel Odey Emmanuel of Ikoyi Club, narrowly missed the top spot, losing to Lawal on countback after a closing score of 79.

In the professional category, Ajayi Tajudeen triumphed over Andrew Oche Odoh in an exhilarating three-hole playoff.

Renewed commitment

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Alebiosu, expressed delight at the large turnout for the weeklong competition.

He reaffirmed FirstBank’s dedication to sponsoring golf tournaments, highlighting the bank’s commitment to impacting society through sports.

READ ALSO: Okonofua emerges champion of 2024 IBB Independence Golf Tournament

Elated at the turnout of the weeklong competition, Alebiosu pledged FirstBank’s commitment to sponsorship of the tournament, saying, “FirstBank won’t relent in its resolves to continue to impact the society through sports.”

This year’s Lagos Open coincides with FirstBank’s 130th anniversary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

