Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Opeyori has cemented his dominance in African badminton by securing his fifth consecutive gold medal at the All-Africa Senior Badminton Championships.

Opeyori, on Sunday in Cameroon, delivered a commanding performance in the men’s singles final, defeating Egypt’s Adham Hatem in straight sets, 21-7, 23-21, to extend his reign as Africa’s top badminton player.

Record-breaking feat

Ranked world No. 114, Opeyori showcased his resilience and skill throughout the tournament.

In the semi-finals, he overcame Morocco’s Driss Bourroum (world No. 225) with a 21-18, 21-17 victory, setting up his title clash against Hatem in Cameroon.

With this latest triumph, Opeyori has solidified his status as the undisputed king of African badminton, maintaining an unbroken streak of continental titles.

Other notable winners

In the women’s singles event, Egypt’s Nour Youssri clinched the gold medal, delivering a stellar performance to emerge as the African champion.

Meanwhile, South Africa dominated the women’s doubles category, with Johanita Scholtz and Amy Ackerman securing gold in a phenomenal display of teamwork and skill.

The All Africa Senior Championships continue to showcase the finest badminton talents across the continent, with Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa making significant marks in this year’s edition.

