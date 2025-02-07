The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has named Blessing Chisalam as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), a move aimed at strengthening the federation’s vision and expanding the sport’s reach across Nigeria.
A passionate sports enthusiast and accomplished sports scientist, Ms Blessing holds a Master’s degree in Sports Management and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.
A key appointment at a pivotal time
Ms Blessing’s appointment comes at a critical moment for Nigerian badminton, which has seen rapid development at the grassroots, national, and international levels. The sport’s growing popularity has positioned it as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising disciplines, prompting a renewed focus on sustainable growth.
Recognising this momentum, Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, emphasised the need for continuous improvement:
|
“The BFN must not rest on its oars, as loftier objectives lie ahead.”
“Ms. Blessing aligns with our dreams and aspirations.”
Speaking on the significance of this appointment, BFN President Francis Orbih highlighted Ms Blessing’s qualifications and the federation’s expectations:
READ ALSO: NSC DG Olopade motivates Team Nigeria ahead of All-African Badminton Championship
“We need someone who can project badminton with a positive image and align with our dreams and aspirations as a federation.
“Ms Blessing is highly competent, and a sports scientist with a Master’s degree in Sports Management, who understands the physiology of the sports ecosystem.
“Her appointment will be instrumental in driving the growth of badminton in Nigeria.”
With her background in administration, Sports Management, and Organisational Development, Ms Blessing is expected to play a crucial role in improving the federation’s efficiency and expanding its economic appeal, outreach, and competitive programmes.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999