The Police Command in Enugu State has urged the public to disregard a re-circulated five-year-old viral video depicting police operatives allegedly assaulting a young man for refusing to allow a phone search.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, by Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s spokesperson.

Mr Ndukwe, a police superintendent, explained that a thorough review of the video, which was currently being re-circulated by one “De-Oracle,” revealed that the incident occurred five years ago, precisely on 4 January 2020.

He disclosed that the officers involved had long been identified, tried and appropriately sanctioned when the video broke the internet five years ago.

According to him, the police officers involved were immediately identified, tried, and appropriately sanctioned following the disciplinary procedures of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The video is deliberately being recycled and re-circulated to mislead the public and create unnecessary and unwarranted tension between the police and law-abiding citizens.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, warns those behind this malicious act to desist forthwith.

“The commissioner further reassures the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

(NAN)

