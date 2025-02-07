With just days remaining before the 2025 All-African Senior Badminton Championship in Douala, Cameroon, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade has reaffirmed the commission’s unwavering support for Nigerian sports federations, particularly badminton, as the team gears up for continental glory.

During a visit to the Team Nigeria camp in Abuja, Mr Olopade commended the progress of badminton in Nigeria and praised the efforts of BFN President Francis Orbih, whose leadership has significantly elevated the sport’s profile.

“For us at the NSC, and speaking the mind of our chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, badminton has become a very important sport in the Nigerian sports ecosystem.

“President Orbih and his leadership team have created a buzz around badminton, and it is evident in what athletes like Aanu have achieved,” Mr Olopade stated.

Team Nigeria set battle

Nigeria’s contingent for the championship consists of 10 players; five men and five women, who will compete in various categories, including Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Among the top contenders is Anuoluwapo Opeyori, the country’s number-one player, who is determined to defend his singles title after his gold-winning performance last year.

Among other things, Mr Olopade’s camp visit was aimed at boosting the team’s morale ahead of their departure.

Addressing the players, he assured them of the NSC’s full backing and urged them to give their best.

“I convey the chairman’s commitment to supporting all sports, and we recognise the growth of Nigerian badminton.

“It is our responsibility to encourage these athletes to keep excelling for the country.

“They are the defending champions, and my visit is to show our love, our support, and to ensure they are well taken care of.

“The confidence is there. It’s all up to them to deliver,” he said.

Optimism for another good year

BFN President Francis Orbih expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to excel at the championships, emphasising the significance of Mr Olopade’s visit.

“I’m confident they will perform very well. We have a lot of potential, and the Director General’s visit will further boost their morale. We appreciate the support,” Mr Orbih noted.

Meanwhile, Opeyori, the defending African singles champion, is focused on retaining his title and helping Team Nigeria put up another dominant performance.

At the last edition of the championship in Cairo, Egypt, Team Nigeria secured one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

With the 2025 tournament set for 10–16 February, expectations are high for another strong showing from the country’s top shuttlers.

