Nigeria’s female U-19 cricket team have progressed into the Super 6 stage of the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, finishing second in Group C behind South Africa.
The Junior Female Yellow Greens ended their group campaign with a 41-run (DLS method) defeat against South Africa on Wednesday.
However, the Nigerian team’s historic two-run win over New Zealand on Monday, as well as the share of points against Samoa was more than enough to see them through as the second-best team in Group C.
In what was the second meeting between Nigeria and South Africa (in women’s cricket) in the last year, captain Piety Lucky won the toss and sent the leading African side to bat first.
Led by Simone Lourens’ four fours, South Africa got off to a good start in the crease but she was eventually curtailed by the Nigeria captain, Lucky, in the seventh over before the game was forced down to eight overs by a rain stoppage.
After the restart, Lucky continued from where she stopped, dismissing Kayla Reyneke with another wicked ball as the South Africans finished the first innings 49 for 2.
Nigeria’s chase was nervy, and the adrenaline rush didn’t help Sarah Bakhita’s side, who only mustered 24 for 8.
Regardless of the result, the Nigerian team will continue to chase history as they square up against England and Ireland in the Super 6 stage on Saturday, 25 January and Wednesday, 29 January respectively.
England and Ireland emerged from Group B where they finished first and third respectively.
The Junior Female Yellow Greens will need all the points and runs in the next round to consolidate their group stage efforts as they hope to reach the semi-finals.
