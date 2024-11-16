Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), said the upcoming 2025 T20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifier C in Abuja will test Nigeria’s facilities and cricket prowess.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, Akpata said that preparations are in top gear to welcome five other countries for the tournament from 23 to 28 November.

“There is no doubt that we are making some advancement in talent development. We are at a point where we need to build competences across different facets of the game.

“Nigeria Cricket has been making a bit of buzz globally, and attention will be on us during the event.

“I think it is a good thing, and I believe it is an opportunity to show the world our brand of cricket and some bits of what makes us Nigeria,” Akpata noted.

Meanwhile, three players from the Nigerian Men’s Senior team, Isaac Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, and Isaac Danladi, who featured in the just concluded Zimbabwean National Cricket League, return to boost the squad.

“We believe we stand a good chance of qualifying to the next stage, but our focus is also on delivering beautiful memories to our visitors and cricket fans at home and abroad watching the event,” Akpata added.

Nigeria will be joined by Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini, St. Helena, and Sierra Leone for a week-long cricket action that will produce two finalists to the next stage of the World Cup Qualifier.

NAN

