President Bola Tinubu has charged Team Nigeria to prioritise integrity, discipline, and patriotism as they head to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. During a presidential send-off ceremony at the State House in Abuja, the president urged the athletes to pursue a historic medal haul while ensuring their victories are secured through fair competition.

Represented by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, President Tinubu reminded the contingent that they are ambassadors of Nigeria’s core values. “Go to Glasgow with confidence, discipline, and unity. We must remember that we’re exporting our moral values as a nation,” he stated, referencing previous challenges in Birmingham as a lesson for the current squad. “Winning is important, but winning clean is more important. Medals are valuable, but integrity is priceless.”

Strengthening Anti-Doping Commitments

To safeguard the credibility of Nigeria’s sporting achievements, the president highlighted the administration’s recent efforts to overhaul anti-doping systems. These include signing the Nigerian Anti-Doping Act and officially inaugurating the Nigerian Anti-Doping Centre board.

“We are determined as a country to build a sports system where our athletes can succeed without suspicion,” the president added, expressing his confidence that the team possesses the talent and character to surpass Nigeria’s best-ever Commonwealth Games performance.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

NSC Leadership and Strategic Goals

The delegation was led to the Presidential Villa by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko, Director General Bukola Olopade, and National Institute for Sports Director General Philip Shaibu. Mr Dikko lauded the administration’s “unprecedented” support for the sports sector, noting how the Renewed Hope Initiative is positioning sports as a driver for national unity, youth development, and economic growth.

Following the ceremony, the NSC unveiled global sportswear giant PUMA as the official kit partner for Team Nigeria. Mr Olopade emphasised that the commission maintains a zero-tolerance policy on misconduct, warning that any athlete or official found guilty of doping or indiscipline will face severe sanctions, including potential expulsion.

Team Nigeria captain, Oluwafemi Ayo Folashade, pledged that the contingent would represent the nation with distinction. The 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August, with 72 Nigerian athletes competing across 10 sports disciplines.