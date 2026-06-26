Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi believes the Atlas Lions have earned the right to dream of lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sealing qualification for the Round of 32 with a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over Haiti.

The North Africans twice came from behind in a pulsating Group C finale in Atlanta before producing a dominant second-half display to complete the turnaround and finish the group stage unbeaten on seven points.

Morocco ended level on points with Brazil but narrowly missed out on top spot on goal difference, meaning they will face the Netherlands in the round of 32.

While acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead, Ouahbi insisted that Morocco will fear no one as they continue their campaign, which has further reinforced their growing status on the global stage.

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Atlas Lions show resilience after Haiti scare

Qualification may have been within Morocco’s grasp before kick-off, but Haiti refused to make life easy.

The Caribbean side stunned the Atlas Lions by taking the lead early and later restoring their advantage after Morocco had levelled. Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari kept Morocco alive with first-half goals before the African side completely transformed the contest after the interval.

Second-half substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Jassim delivered the decisive blows, with Rahimi firing Morocco in front before Jassim wrapped up victory with a goal confirmed after a VAR review.

Despite conceding twice, Ouahbi believed his players remained in control for much of the encounter.

“We knew this team had nothing to lose and would do everything possible to score,” he said after the match.

“We faced some difficulties, but they only had two shots on target while we controlled the game. I don’t think the Moroccan national team has ever dominated a World Cup match like this before, and we must remember we are talking about the biggest tournament in football.”

Our ambition must be to win the World Cup

Despite advancing as runners-up, Ouahbi dismissed suggestions that Morocco would prefer one knockout opponent over another.

“There is no preference for any team. We will prepare properly, and whoever the opponent is, we will be ready.”

The coach disclosed that his technical staff had already analysed every potential opponent, including the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden, as Morocco prepare for the next phase.

“We came here with great ambitions. We have the desire, the ambition, and we are ready for everyone. Our responsibility is to prepare well and analyse every possible opponent.”

Ouahbi believes Morocco have entered a new era, where simply competing is no longer enough.

“The Moroccan national team has entered a new phase. Our players believe in themselves, and our opponents now respect us. We have a strong squad, an outstanding technical staff and incredible supporters.

“That is why our objective must be to win the World Cup. But to achieve that, we must continue to respect every opponent. I believe completely in the work we are doing.”

It is a bold declaration, but one that reflects Morocco’s remarkable evolution. After reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar four years ago, the Atlas Lions have now navigated another difficult group unbeaten, collecting seven points while demonstrating resilience, tactical maturity and the mentality of genuine contenders as they prepare for another shot at making history.