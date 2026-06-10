Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has described Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against Portugal as a valuable opportunity to measure his team’s progress against one of world football’s elite sides.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge awaiting his side but insisted the encounter is less about the result and more about reinforcing the team’s identity, philosophy, and long-term growth.

The Franco-Malian tactician was full of praise for Portugal, describing them as one of the strongest teams in world football and a genuine contender for major honours.

“We play against a very big team. Normally, this team is supposed to be among the favourites to become world champions,” Chelle said.

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“There are many top players in that team, so we are very happy to have this opportunity to play against them. It is a big game for Portugal and a big game for us.”

Despite Nigeria’s defeat to Portugal in their last meeting, Chelle dismissed suggestions that his players would approach the fixture with any fear or psychological baggage.

According to him, the focus remains firmly on continuous improvement rather than the final scoreline.

“This is not about the result,” he stated. “Some people may think that because we lost the last time, there is something to be afraid of. No, it is not about that.

“The most important objective is to improve in every game. We have to approach this match with the right mentality and stay faithful to our philosophy.”

The Super Eagles coach stressed that Nigeria would not be playing just for the fun of it, insisting his team will approach the contest with ambition despite acknowledging Portugal’s quality.

“We want to enjoy ourselves on the pitch, but we are not coming as a small team,” he said.

“We come with ambitions, with our strengths and also with our weaknesses. It will be a great game for us.”

Chelle also suggested that Portugal’s decision to face Nigeria could be influenced by the physical intensity traditionally associated with African teams.

While rejecting direct comparisons between Nigeria and DR Congo, he noted that Portugal may view the fixture as useful preparation following their experience against the Congolese side during World Cup qualifying.

“I don’t think about who is the better team. I think about style and philosophy,” he explained.

“Maybe Portugal wanted to play an African team because of the intensity. When I talk about intensity, I mean physicality.

“It is a good opportunity for Portugal to play against us because, we played DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs and lost on penalties. Maybe they want to see how they can play against them.”

Beyond the immediate challenge of Portugal, Chelle also reflected on his broader responsibility as Super Eagles coach, highlighting his commitment to building a balanced squad capable of sustaining success beyond his tenure.

The former Mali coach said his selection process is driven purely by merit, insisting every player invited to the national team has earned the opportunity through consistent performances at club level.

“My job is to bring together the best players in the country and create the right balance between experienced players and younger ones,” Chelle said.

“Because Nigeria will remain Nigeria after Eric Chelle. Nigeria has so much talent. I spoke a year ago about how I wanted to do my job, and I have simply done that.

“I am not lucky. Every player I invite deserves to be here because he has shown something every week.”

Chelle added that his responsibility extends beyond selection, emphasizing the importance of creating the right environment for players to perform at their highest level, particularly when injuries and absences force difficult decisions.

“My job now is to put these players in the best possible condition at the right moment,” he said.

“Sometimes circumstances are not ideal because one player is missing, two players are missing, or someone cannot play. But the only thing I can do is continue to make the best choices for the team.”