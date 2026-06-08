Nigeria international Rafiu Durosinmi has celebrated a major milestone off the pitch after tying the knot with his Belgian-Nigerian partner, Praise Nwanegbo, over the weekend, shortly after representing the Super Eagles during the international window.

The wedding ceremony came after the striker excused himself from Nigeria’s camp following the team’s entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw last Wednesday.

Durosinmi’s involvement with the national team during the June international break exceeded initial expectations. The towering forward was originally called up by head coach Eric Chelle for the 2026 Unity Cup in London, but circumstances saw his role expand significantly.

Following the withdrawal of several key players, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Durosinmi remained with the squad beyond the Unity Cup and travelled to Poland as part of Nigeria’s extended preparations.

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The striker featured for 45 minutes in the draw against Poland, earning his third senior international appearance and continuing to build valuable experience at the highest level.

After the match, however, Durosinmi departed the camp to complete preparations for his wedding, bringing an end to his participation in the international window. His departure meant he did not travel with the rest of the squad to Portugal for the next phase of their preparations.

A breakthrough International window

The wedding caps a memorable few weeks for the forward, who emerged as one of the fresh faces introduced by Chelle during the Unity Cup.

Durosinmi made his senior debut for Nigeria against Zimbabwe at The Valley, coming off the bench in the second half as the Super Eagles secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

His energetic display earned him a starting berth in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica.

Lining up alongside captain Terem Moffi in attack, Durosinmi played an important role as Nigeria dominated proceedings and cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory to successfully retain the Unity Cup title.

Having enjoyed a breakthrough spell with the national team and now celebrated a significant personal milestone, the young striker will return to club football with growing confidence and renewed motivation as he continues his push to establish himself as a regular member of the Super Eagles setup.