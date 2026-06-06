Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have missed out on Fulham’s 2025/26 Player of the Season award, with Welsh forward Harry Wilson emerging as the club’s standout performer following an impressive campaign.

The Cottagers enjoyed a solid Premier League season, finishing 11th and remaining in contention for a European qualification spot deep into the campaign. However, a disappointing run of results during the closing weeks ultimately saw Fulham fall just a few points short of securing a place in the UEFA Europa League.

With the season now concluded, Fulham have begun announcing their annual end-of-season awards. Earlier in the week, midfielder Harrison Reed was recognised for scoring the club’s Goal of the Season, while Wilson has now been voted the club’s Player of the Season.

Wilson secured the award after receiving 35.6 per cent of the fan vote, comfortably finishing ahead of his teammates.

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Nigeria international Bassey, who won the same award last season after an outstanding debut campaign, once again impressed at the heart of Fulham’s defence and finished second in the voting with 22.1 per cent. Veteran striker Raul Jimenez claimed third place with 13 per cent.

Despite another productive season, Iwobi narrowly missed out on a place among the top three.

The Super Eagles midfielder remained one of Fulham’s most influential players, contributing four goals and three assists in 29 league appearances while continuing to play a key role in Marco Silva’s setup.

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However, Wilson’s attacking numbers proved decisive. The Welshman was in blistering form in 2025/26, registering 11 goals and eight assists in just 38 Premier League and FA Cup matches, a record of one goal involvement every other game.

Attention will now turn to the future as Fulham prepare for a new era following the departure of manager Marco Silva to Benfica.

The arrival of a new coach is expected to bring fresh ideas, tactical adjustments and a different football philosophy, creating a new challenge for members of the squad.

For Nigerian stars Iwobi and Bassey, who have established themselves as key figures at Craven Cottage, next season will present another opportunity to impress under new leadership as Fulham look to build on their encouraging 2025/26 campaign and push for European qualification.