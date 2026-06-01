Paris Saint-Germain may have retained the UEFA Champions League trophy, but at the final watch party held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, football fans found another reason to celebrate as an evening of football, entertainment and shared experiences brought supporters together regardless of club loyalties.

The French champions successfully defended their European crown after edging Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time in Budapest.

While the result left many Arsenal fans disappointed, the atmosphere at Eko Hotels told a different story. One of the standout moments of the night came away from the pitch as a drone light show illuminated the Lagos skyline, featuring the Heineken logo alongside the UEFA Champions League emblem and other football-themed visuals.

The spectacle drew cheers from fans of both clubs, many of whom quickly pulled out their phones to capture the moment and share photographs. It provided a fitting backdrop to an evening celebrating football, friendship, and shared experiences.

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From the opening whistle to the final penalty, the venue was packed with football lovers, creators, business leaders and entertainment personalities who had gathered for the climax of a season-long Champions League experience.

Arsenal looked set to make history when Kai Havertz opened the scoring early in the final, sending thousands of Gunners supporters into celebration. However, Ousmane Dembele levelled from the penalty spot in the second half before the contest drifted into extra time and eventually penalties.

In the shootout, PSG held their nerve while Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed crucial spot kicks, handing the French side a second consecutive Champions League title.

The final event marked the culmination of a series of Champions League watch parties held across Port Harcourt, Aba, Owerri, Abuja, Benin City and Lagos throughout the season.

Despite the heartbreak of defeat, Arsenal supporters were seen mingling with PSG fans after the final whistle, exchanging handshakes, posing for photographs, sharing drinks and discussing key moments from the match.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the scenes reflected the unifying power of football.

“From the beginning, the idea behind ‘Fans Have More Friends’ was simple — football has the power to bring people together,” she said. “What we witnessed at the final showed exactly that. There were celebrations, disappointment, excitement and tension, but at the end of the day, fans came together and shared the experience.”

“We travelled across different cities and saw the same thing everywhere — people connecting through football. Whether they supported the same team or rival clubs, they found common ground in their love for the game,” she added.

Popular DJs and entertainers kept the energy levels high throughout the evening. DJ Big N and Dope Caesar thrilled fans with music before kick-off and during breaks in play, while Shody and Hypeman Best ensured the atmosphere remained lively throughout the night.

Their performances transformed the venue into a celebration of football and entertainment, creating an atmosphere that matched the significance of Europe’s biggest club match.

Throughout the campaign, music remained a major feature of the activations. Previous events featured live performances from artists such as Johnny Drille, celebrity appearances, interactive games and opportunities to win premium merchandise.

At every location, fans enjoyed giant screens, quality match coverage, networking opportunities and entertainment designed to create memorable experiences beyond the action on the pitch.

Not surprisingly, Arsenal supporters dominated the crowd. The North London club enjoys one of the largest fan bases in Nigeria, and thousands had followed their remarkable journey to the final, hoping to witness the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph.

The heartbreak of defeat was visible when Gabriel’s penalty flew over the crossbar, but it did little to diminish the atmosphere that followed.

Instead of arguments and rivalry, fans stayed behind to celebrate the occasion, take pictures, enjoy the entertainment and share the final moments of a campaign that had brought together supporters from different backgrounds and cities.

“Football gives us unforgettable moments, but the people we share those moments with are what make them special,” Ms Shadeko said. “That is the spirit we wanted to create throughout this campaign, and it was wonderful to see it come alive again at the final.”

As the lights dimmed on another Champions League season, PSG departed Budapest with the trophy while Arsenal were left to reflect on a missed opportunity.

For fans gathered in Lagos, however, the final offered more than a result. It delivered an evening of football, entertainment and camaraderie, providing a fitting conclusion to a season-long series of Champions League experiences.