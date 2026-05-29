The Senegal national under-17 football team on Thursday secured another major victory over hosts Morocco at the ongoing 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The hard-fought result saw Senegal advance after a tense penalty shootout in Rabat, handing the North Africans yet another painful heartbreak.

Thursday’s result came just months after Senegal’s controversial triumph over Morocco in the senior AFCON final — a result that was later overturned in favour of the North Africans. But this time, the Young Lions of Teranga again frustrated the Atlas Lions on home soil in the U-17 tournament.

Senegal won 7-6 on penalties after both sides played out a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Thursday night.

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Goalkeeper Assane Sarr emerged as Senegal’s hero, producing crucial saves during the shootout to send his side into the final, where they will face Tanzania.

Senegal had looked set for victory in regulation time after Mouhamed Wagne gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute.

The goal came after good work from Commissaire Faye, whose initial effort was parried by the Moroccan goalkeeper before Wagne reacted quickest to score from close range.

Morocco struggled to break down Senegal’s disciplined defence for long periods and even had a first-half equaliser ruled out after a VAR review.

The hosts increased the pressure after the break and eventually found a way back deep into stoppage time.

A handball by Cheikh Dieng handed Morocco a penalty in the ninth minute of added time. Although Sarr saved the initial spot-kick from Ismail El Aoud, the Moroccan midfielder reacted quickly to score from the rebound and force a penalty shootout.

The shootout produced more drama as both goalkeepers made important saves, but Senegal ultimately held their nerve to prevail 7-6 in sudden death.

The victory continues Senegal’s impressive rise in African youth football and keeps alive their hopes of another continental title, while Morocco were left heartbroken after falling short in front of their home supporters.