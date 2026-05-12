Usman Abd’Allah has admitted Remo Stars F.C still face a huge battle to avoid relegation despite their dramatic comeback victory against Bayelsa United F.C in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES after the tense encounter in Ikenne, the Remo Stars Technical Adviser reflected on his side’s resilience after they came from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 victory that relegated Bayelsa United to the Nigeria National League alongside bottom-placed Wikki Tourists F.C.

The victory significantly boosted Remo Stars’ survival hopes ahead of the final day of the NPFL season.

Bayelsa United had stunned the home supporters early in the contest when Ofem Nneoyi scored in the fifth minute to hand the visitors an early advantage.

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However, Remo Stars responded strongly through former Rivers United F.C midfielder Alex Oyowah before captain and leading scorer Victor Mbaoma completed the comeback with the winning goal.

The result leaves Remo Stars with their fate still hanging in the balance ahead of a decisive final-day clash away to Bendel Insurance F.C in Benin.

Reflecting on the performance, Abd’Allah praised the mentality of his players and stressed the importance of securing maximum points.

“I think the boys did well. They know what is at stake, and we needed these three points. If it was less than three points, I think we are out of the race,” Abd’Allah told PREMIUM TIMES.

“And you can see we are still not out of the relegation zone. So if we get three points in the last match, I think whatever happens, the team will stay like that.”

“The most important thing is to just go back and get those three points. And we don’t care what is going to happen. I think we can.”

The former Kano Pillars F.C coach also revealed he had anticipated a difficult match, especially given the direct survival implications for both teams.

“Yes. I said, I’ve already anticipated that because I thought this game is going to be tough. Because they have 40 points and we have 43 points.

“If they are able to win that match here, they will have the same points as us. And the struggle continues. That’s what I keep on letting people understand.”

Despite the pressure surrounding the contest, Abd’Allah praised his players for showing character after conceding so early in the game.

“You can see. And I’m happy the boys came back, and it’s not easy for the boys. It’s not easy for everybody. Because, you know, the pressure is on us to have that maximum effort, and we were able to put on a good performance.

“I’m happy with our performance. Wonderful performance.”

The experienced tactician also singled out Mbaoma for special praise following another decisive display from the striker, who remains one of the NPFL’s most influential forwards this season.

Mbaoma’s winning goal further strengthened his position among the league’s top scorers while underlining his importance to Remo Stars’ survival push.

“As a player, at the 90th minute, you are expecting a goal from him, and you can see today, he managed to get into the competition again,” Abd’Allah said, referring to the race for the league’s top scorer award.

“And we have one more match to go.

“But I’m hoping he’ll get it, he has done very well for us. I’m happy for him. He’s in top form and a very good striker.”

The Remo Stars boss also admitted the relegation battle remains dangerously tight heading into the final round of fixtures.

“The win, it’s very important because this shows what is going to be at the end of the day.

“Now, I think everybody knows whatever happens, he knows his stand. Whether you are going to be relegated or you are going to continue next year.”

Abd’Allah made it clear that anything short of victory against Bendel Insurance could prove catastrophic for his side’s survival hopes.

“And for us, I think anything less than three points in that match against Bendel Insurance, I don’t think we can scale through in that.

“We are going to sit down and work and make sure that target of three points is achieved.”

The final day now promises high drama across the NPFL as several clubs continue battling to avoid relegation in one of the most competitive survival races in recent seasons.

For Remo Stars, the equation is simple: win in Benin or risk seeing their top-flight status collapse at the final hurdle.