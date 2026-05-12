The battle for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot is heading for a dramatic finale, with Paul Onuachu narrowly leading the race to finish as the division’s top scorer ahead of the final round of matches.

The prestigious Gol Kralı, translated as “Goal King”, is awarded annually to the player who finishes with the highest number of goals in Turkey’s top flight, and this season’s contest remains finely balanced.

Trabzonspor striker Onuachu currently occupies first place on the scoring chart with 22 strikes, but his advantage is only a single goal, leaving the race wide open heading into the final day of the campaign.

The Super Eagles forward has enjoyed an outstanding season for Trabzonspor, re-establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous aerial forwards after an inconsistent spell in England.

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However, despite leading the standings, the Nigerian international faces intense pressure from his closest challengers.

Eldor Shomurodov, captain of İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., remains firmly in contention after scoring 21 goals in 33 league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Anderson Talisca of Fenerbahçe S.K. is also still mathematically in the race with 19 goals in 30 league games.

Onuachu’s position at the top has become increasingly vulnerable in recent weeks due to a mini goal drought.

The Nigerian striker has failed to score in his last four Super Lig matches since netting against Galatasaray S.K. on 4 April, raising tension ahead of the decisive final round.

Despite the recent dip, Onuachu’s overall campaign has still represented a major resurgence for the towering striker, whose career has experienced fluctuating fortunes over the past two seasons.

The former FC Ebedei product previously established himself as one of Europe’s deadliest finishers during his time with K.R.C. Genk in Belgium.

During the 2020–21 season, Onuachu exploded onto the continental stage, scoring 33 league goals to finish as the Belgian Jupiler Pro League’s leading scorer.

That extraordinary campaign also earned him several major individual honours, including the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year award, the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe and the prestigious Ebony Shoe.

His performances in Belgium eventually secured a move to Southampton F.C, although injuries and inconsistency limited his impact in the Premier League before his resurgence in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen, who finished as the Super Lig’s Goal King last season, is officially out of contention to retain the award.

The Galatasaray striker currently has 15 league goals but will miss the club’s final game of the season against Kasımpaşa S.K. due to suspension.

Osimhen’s absence effectively ends his hopes of defending the crown, leaving Onuachu as Nigeria’s leading contender to secure another major individual honour in Turkish football.

With only one round of fixtures remaining, all attention will now turn to whether Onuachu can hold off the chasing pack and add another Golden Boot to his growing reputation as one of Africa’s most prolific strikers in European football.