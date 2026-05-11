Victor Mbaoma has revealed the emotions behind Remo Stars F.C.’s dramatic comeback victory over Bayelsa United F.C after the captain delivered the decisive goal in a tense Nigeria Premier Football League clash in Ikenne.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES after the encounter at Remo Stars Stadium, Mbaoma described the match as one of the toughest moments of the season as the Sky Blue Stars battled back from an early setback to secure a crucial 2-1 victory on home soil.

The result carried massive implications for both sides on the NPFL table.

Remo Stars kept alive their hopes of survival heading into the final matchday, while Bayelsa United’s defeat confirmed their relegation to the Nigeria National League after a fiercely contested battle.

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Bayelsa United had stunned the home crowd early in the contest when Ofem Nneoyi fired the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, silencing supporters inside the stadium and piling pressure on the hosts.

However, former Rivers United F.C. midfielder Alex Oyowah restored parity in the 40th minute before captain Mbaoma completed the comeback with the winning goal in the 64th minute.

The victory further reinforced Mbaoma’s importance to the team, with the striker continuing his impressive campaign as Remo Stars’ captain, top scorer and attacking leader.

Reflecting on the game, the experienced forward admitted the encounter was far more difficult than anticipated.

“It was hard. I mean it was very hard,” Mbaoma told PREMIUM TIMES.

“I mean, although we expected something like this, it was far beyond what we expected. Even when they scored us, and all heads were let loose and it was very hard. You know, coming back from that.”

The striker also opened up on the emotional impact of conceding so early in such a high-pressure match.

“All I was saying in my mind was, Jesus, Jesus.

“I was confused. I was overwhelmed. I mean, is it the right word? Overwhelmed or something?

“Shocked, exactly. But I was like, I know we can do it. We just have to push. So I just believe that we still have more time. We just have to push and get that first goal first. Then we can think of the other goal.”

Mbaoma’s decisive strike ultimately proved the difference and sparked huge celebrations among the Remo Stars faithful.

The captain admitted the goal carried enormous emotional weight, not because of personal achievement, but because of what it meant for the club’s survival hopes.

“I mean, I was very happy. It was as if the heavens should open. I was very happy because it means a lot to the team.

“Not even for myself, I mean, but for the team. Because if the team escape this, I mean, it will be my greatest joy. So I’m very happy so far with what’s happening.”

The goal also took Mbaoma’s tally for the season to 13, underlining his consistency and leadership during a difficult campaign for the Ikenne-based side.

Yet the striker insisted individual statistics remain secondary to the collective objective of keeping the club afloat.

“For me, I’m happy because the team is doing well.

“And I mean, it would be very sad if I was pushing like this for my goals and the team is yet to leave the relegation waters, you know.

“I mean, I wouldn’t have been happy about it because it’s all about the team, not me.”

The former NPFL goals king further praised his teammates for their collective effort, emphasizing that football remains a shared responsibility rather than an individual pursuit.

“I mean, I didn’t take the ball from the goalpost to the other goal for me to go and score. So it’s a team game. So I really have to appreciate my team and my guys.

“So that’s why the team must always come first.”

Mbaoma has continued to establish himself as one of the NPFL’s most influential forwards in recent years, earning admiration for his leadership, consistency and ability to deliver in decisive moments.

His latest heroics now leave Remo Stars with everything to fight for heading into the final day of a dramatic NPFL season.