Asisat Oshoala delivered another breathtaking attacking performance on Thursday, powering Al Hilal Women to a dominant 5–1 victory over Al Qadsiah Women to seal qualification for the Saudi Women’s Cup final in emphatic fashion.

The former Barcelona Femeni forward was the decisive force across both legs as Al Hilal completed a commanding 7–2 aggregate triumph in the semi-final tie.

Holding a narrow 2–1 advantage from the first leg, Al Hilal arrived for the return fixture knowing another composed display was required. Instead, they produced a ruthless attacking exhibition led by Oshoala, whose movement, finishing, and relentless directness overwhelmed Al Qadsiah throughout the contest.

Oshoala’s ruthless form continues

The Nigerian striker’s latest hat-trick further underlined her remarkable debut season in Saudi Arabia.

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Oshoala has now registered 23 goals and six assists across all competitions this campaign, while her recent consistency has elevated her into one of the league’s most feared forwards.

The Super Falcons striker has now scored in four consecutive matches and recorded at least one goal contribution in each of her last six appearances, numbers that continue to validate her growing influence at Al Hilal.

Clinical first half shifts the tie

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute following a prolonged spell of Al Hilal dominance in possession.

Former France international Kheira Hamraoui spotted Oshoala in space outside the penalty area, and the Nigerian responded with a powerful right-footed strike that flew beyond the goalkeeper.

That goal immediately altered the emotional balance of the contest.

Just two minutes later, Portuguese winger Jéssica Silva doubled Al Hilal’s advantage after sprinting onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Al Bandari Mobarak during a devastating counter-attack.

Al Qadsiah attempted to respond when Cameroon international Ajara Nchout reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute, briefly reviving hopes of a comeback.

But Oshoala extinguished those hopes almost immediately.

The Nigerian struck again before halftime, finishing another rapid transition move to restore Al Hilal’s two-goal cushion and firmly swing the tie in the visitors’ favour heading into the break.

Hat-trick completes another statement performance

The second half followed a familiar pattern.

Al Hilal remained sharper, quicker in transition, and consistently more dangerous in attacking spaces. Oshoala completed her hat-trick in the 73rd minute after another intelligent combination with Al Bandari Mobarak.

Receiving the ball on the left side of the area, the Nigerian calmly slotted home to effectively end the contest.

Her influence extended beyond the goals.

In the closing stages, Oshoala surged into the penalty box and won a spot-kick after being fouled in the 89th minute. Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak converted deep into stoppage time to complete the 5–1 rout and crown another dominant Al Hilal display.

Saudi Arabia move continues to deliver

The result sends Al Hilal into the Saudi Women’s Cup final, where they will face either Al Ula Women or Al Nassr Women as they continue their pursuit of major silverware.

For Oshoala, however, the bigger story remains the speed and authority with which she has adapted to Saudi football.

When the former Arsenal Women star left Bay FC in September 2025, questions emerged over how quickly she would settle into a new environment and league structure.

Those doubts have since been emphatically silenced.

She announced herself immediately by winning the Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month award in September after producing three goals and two assists in her opening three league appearances.

Since then, her performances have only intensified.

Dominating the Saudi Women’s game

One of Oshoala’s standout league performances came on 23 April when she scored twice and added an assist during Al Hilal’s crushing 5–0 victory over Eastern Flames.

She has also become central to Al Hilal’s domestic cup ambitions, already recording back-to-back hat-tricks earlier in the competition before this latest semi-final demolition.

Those performances explain why Al Hilal remain firmly in contention for a major trophy despite narrowly missing out on silverware in the Saudi Women’s Premier Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Bigger picture: Oshoala’s legacy still expanding

Already regarded as one of Africa’s greatest female footballers, Oshoala continues to redefine longevity and elite-level adaptation.

From Europe to the United States and now Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian forward has consistently evolved while maintaining her identity as a ruthless attacking force.

And with Al Hilal now one step away from cup glory, her latest hat-trick served as another reminder that wherever Asisat Oshoala plays, dominance tends to follow.