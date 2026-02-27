Sporty Group, a global consumer internet and media company, has announced the launch of a major television commercial.

The company, which serves millions of daily active users through its technology and operations hubs across four continents, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The statement signed by the company’s Vice President of Marketing Media, Elias Gallego, revealed that the commercial is set to air on television networks in the company’s key markets from Tuesday.

He said the campaign will feature Nigerian music and sports icons Burna Boy, Victor Osimhen, and Asisat Oshoala at its centre.

It also includes South African football coach Benni McCarthy and rugby union star Cheslin Kolbe, celebrating athleticism, creativity, and youth culture.

Features

Mr Gallego stated that the commercial fuses Burna Boy’s signature Afro-fusion sound with captivating visuals, highlighting the artist’s role in promoting African cultural unity and excellence.

He noted that the advert encourages audiences to engage with the thrill of sports entertainment via SportyBet’s intuitive platform.

According to him, the television commercial marks a milestone in the strategic partnership that began when Burna Boy was named the group’s global brand ambassador.

He added that the collaboration has brought the two brands together to produce authentic, culturally resonant content that bridges sports, entertainment, music, and fashion.

Mr Gallego said: “This TV commercial represents the next step in a strong partnership between Sporty Group and African music legend Burna Boy.

“Our campaign has helped us showcase the beauty and cultural wealth of Africa through music, fashion, and sports.

“It is the perfect expression of our shared vision and represents the natural progression of a partnership that has already delivered incredible creative moments.”

Relationship

Mr Gallego further stated that the partnership between the group and Burna Boy entered a new phase in early January with the release of a collaborative music video for the artist’s latest single, “For Everybody.”

He noted that the video captured the attention of millions of fans worldwide and explained that the subsequent television commercial was designed to build on that success.

According to Mr Gallego, the campaign not only showcased Burna Boy’s magnetic presence and influence but also emphasised the group’s dedication to delivering world-class experiences to its users.

“Burna Boy embodies the spirit of excellence, authenticity, and global cultural impact that aligns perfectly with SportyBet’s values.

“This campaign demonstrates our commitment to elevating sports entertainment through meaningful cultural partnerships”, Mr Gallego added.