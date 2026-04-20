In a title race, hesitation is punished.

And on a night where precision was required, Paul Onuachu could not deliver it.

Control without finish

At Papara Park, Trabzonspor returned home knowing exactly what was at stake. Third on the table. Six points behind Galatasaray.

Nothing less than a win would keep the pressure alive.

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But against Başakşehir, control did not translate into victory, Trabzonspor were forced to a 1-1 draw.

Nigerian core, missed moments

Trabzonspor leaned on a familiar core. Chibuike Nwaiwu, Anthony Nwakaeme. And at the centre of it, Onuachu.

All three started. All three were involved. But it was Onuachu’s night to define, and he could not.

After missing the previous week’s stalemate against Alanyaspor, he returned to the starting XI with expectation.

Within 20 minutes, he had two clear sights of goal. Both went begging.

A pattern repeated

The first half ended goalless, despite Trabzonspor’s growing control.

The second half followed the same script. Possession. Territory. Chances. But no finish.

Onuachu and Nwakaeme both found themselves in promising positions early after the restart; again, neither converted.

It was dominance without damage.

Breakthrough, then collapse

When the breakthrough finally came in the 73rd minute, it arrived from elsewhere.

Felipe Augusto struck, giving Trabzonspor what looked like a decisive lead.

At 1-0, the path seemed clear. Manage the game. Secure the points. But football rarely rewards assumption.

Late on, Davie Selke rose to head home an equaliser, cutting through Trabzonspor’s control and forcing a 1-1 draw.

Two points lost. Momentum gone.

A rare off-night for the Talisman

For much of the season, Onuachu has been the difference.

The focal point. The finisher. The outlet. But this was different. A night where the chances came, and passed.

A reminder that even the most reliable forwards have moments where the margins turn against them.

The bigger picture: Title race shifts

The consequences stretch beyond one result.

With Trabzonspor dropping points, the balance at the top shifts further toward Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Breathing room, created. Pressure, redirected.

And the timing could not be worse for those chasing.

Osimhen’s return looms

For Galatasaray, the moment is aligning.

Victor Osimhen; absent with a forearm injury, is expected to return for the decisive Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.

A win there could stretch the lead to seven points. Control of the title race would tighten.

What it means for Trabzonspor

The equation is changing. Yesterday’s draw does not end their challenge, but it complicates it.

What once looked like a chase is now becoming a climb.

And in a league where margins are thin, nights like this carry weight.

Because when the chances come, they must be taken. Trabzonspor didn’t.

And the table reflects it.