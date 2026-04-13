Heineken is expanding its UEFA Champions League activations in Nigeria as the competition moves into the decisive quarter-final second-leg matches, with growing attention on Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

The brand is building on the strong turnout recorded during the first-leg viewing events in Port Harcourt and other locations, where fans gathered in large numbers to watch matches in a lively, social setting.

The events combined football with entertainment, as supporters enjoyed big-screen action, live music, interactive “predict and win” games and refreshments, in line with Heineken’s global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign.

With the return legs scheduled for Aba and Owerri, organisers say preparations are in place to deliver an improved experience for fans.

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The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the response to the first-leg events highlights the appeal of shared football experiences.

“The energy we saw during the first-leg events was incredible,” she said. “Fans didn’t just come to watch football — they came to connect, celebrate and be part of something bigger. For the second leg, we are raising the tempo to deliver an even richer and more exciting experience.”

According to her, fans attending the second-leg events can expect more interactive activities, prizes and branded merchandise, alongside the match-day viewing.

On the pitch, the spotlight will be firmly on Ademola Lookman, whose performance for Atlético Madrid has become one of the standout talking points of the quarter-finals.

The Nigerian forward played a key role as Atlético Madrid secured a 2–0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou in the first leg, putting his side in control ahead of the return fixture. His form has raised expectations among Nigerian fans, many of whom will be watching closely to see if he can help guide Atlético into the semi-finals.

While Atlético hold the advantage, the tie remains open, with Barcelona known for their ability to respond in big games.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid face a difficult task after a 2–1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, while Liverpool must produce a strong response at Anfield following a 2–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal have a narrow edge after a 1–0 away win against Sporting CP, secured by a late goal from Kai Havertz, but the contest is still finely balanced.

For many Nigerian fans, however, Lookman’s performance adds an extra layer of interest to the second-leg matches, as they follow one of their own on Europe’s biggest club stage.

Ms Shadeko said the competition continues to drive strong fan engagement both on and off the pitch.

“These are the moments fans look forward to — when every goal matters and every match can change everything,” she said. “We want to make sure that wherever fans are watching, they enjoy it together in a way that feels special.”

Heineken’s multi-city campaign, which started from the quarter-finals, will continue through the semi-finals and conclude with the final on 30 May, with activations planned in Lagos, Abuja and Benin City.

As the second-leg matches approach, teams will be pushing for places in the semi-finals, while fans across Nigeria are expected to gather once again to follow the action, many hoping Lookman can deliver another big performance.