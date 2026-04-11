Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye delivered a standout performance on Saturday, playing a decisive role as Udinese Calcio stunned AC Milan 3–0 at the iconic San Siro.

The emphatic result condemned Milan to consecutive Serie A defeats for the first time since March 2025, while boosting Udinese’s push up the table with a hard-earned three points on hostile territory.

From a Nigerian perspective, the night belonged to Okoye. The 26-year-old shot-stopper was at his commanding best, producing a series of crucial saves to frustrate Milan’s attacking stars. He denied Luka Modrić twice in quick succession before pulling off an outstanding reflex save to tip Alexis Saelemaekers’ powerful effort onto the crossbar—moments that underlined his growing confidence and importance to the team.

Udinese had earlier taken the lead in the 27th minute through a deflected effort from Arthur Atta, following a driving run by Nicolò Zaniolo. The visitors doubled their advantage before the break when Jurgen Ekkelenkamp rose highest to head home from Zaniolo’s inviting cross. Atta then sealed the victory in the second half with a composed finish, capping a ruthless display from the Bianconeri.

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Okoye has not conceded a goal since Jérémie Boga’s 38th-minute strike in a 1-0 defeat to Juventus on 14 March.

He has now achieved a rare personal feat of three straight clean sheets in Serie A for the first time.

The victory lifts Udinese into the top half of the table and ends a run of four straight defeats against Milan. For Okoye, it marks another strong statement as he continues to cement his place both at club level and within Nigeria’s goalkeeping hierarchy.