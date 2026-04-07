Arsenal and Bayern Munich took significant steps towards the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after securing impressive away victories in their respective quarter-final first-leg ties on Tuesday night.

At the Estádio José Alvalade, Arsenal edged Sporting Lisbon 1–0 in a tightly contested encounter, with Kai Havertz scoring the decisive goal late in the game. The breakthrough came after a moment of quality from Gabriel Martinelli, whose incisive delivery into the box was expertly controlled and finished by Havertz.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead earlier through Martín Zubimendi, but the effort was ruled out.

The visitors, however, kept pushing, and their effort paid off in the latter stages of the game as they now take a slender advantage back to London for the return leg.

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The Gunners are the first team to defeat Sporting on their home turf this season in the Champions League

In Spain, Bayern Munich stunned 15-time champions Real Madrid with a 2–1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. The German side continued their fine run of form with a disciplined and clinical performance against the hosts.

Luis Díaz opened the scoring just before half-time, giving Bayern a deserved lead. Moments after the restart, Harry Kane doubled the advantage, putting the visitors firmly in control.

Madrid responded through Kylian Mbappé, who pulled one back to keep the tie alive. However, Bayern held on under pressure, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer delivering a standout performance to preserve the advantage.

The result marks a major statement from Bayern, who came into the clash unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions, underlining their credentials as serious title contenders.

This also marks the first time Bayern have beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League since 2012.

For Real Madrid, who have endured an inconsistent domestic campaign and currently trail rivals Barcelona in La Liga, the defeat adds pressure ahead of the return leg in Germany.

Both ties remain delicately poised, but Arsenal and Bayern will head into their home fixtures with confidence, knowing that victory on aggregate will secure a place in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition.