World football governing body FIFA has sanctioned the Israel Football Association over breaches related to discrimination and offensive conduct, following an investigation initiated after a complaint by the Palestinian Football Association.

In a statement issued on Thursday, FIFA confirmed that its Disciplinary Committee found the Israeli federation guilty of violating key provisions of its code.

“Following the proposal made by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) at the 74th FIFA Congress and the subsequent decision of the FIFA Council to mandate the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to investigate the alleged offence of discrimination raised by the PFA, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the Israel Football Association (IFA) has committed multiple breaches of its obligations as a FIFA Member Association.”

Sanctions imposed

As part of the ruling, FIFA imposed a financial penalty and ordered corrective measures aimed at addressing discriminatory behaviour.

According to the statement, “the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanctions on the IFA for breaches of articles 13 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 15 (Discrimination and racist abuse) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC):

a) The IFA is ordered to pay a fine to the amount of CHF 150,000, subject to lit. c) below.

b) The IFA is issued with a warning regarding its conduct.”

In addition to the fine, FIFA directed the Israeli federation to implement a series of preventive measures designed to curb future incidents.

“The IFA is ordered to implement a prevention plan,” the statement added, outlining steps that include public anti-discrimination messaging and structural reforms.

Among the directives, the federation must display prominent anti-discrimination banners during its next three home matches in FIFA competitions.

“The Israel Football Association is ordered to display in its next three (3) A-level FIFA competition matches at home a significant and highly visible banner with the words ‘Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination’ alongside the Israel Football Association’s logo.”

FIFA further mandated that part of the fine be reinvested into long-term reforms.

“The Israel Football Association shall, within sixty (60) days of the notification of the present decision, invest one third (1/3) of the fine due… towards the implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents,” the statement said.

The plan, subject to FIFA’s approval, is expected to cover reforms, monitoring mechanisms, and educational campaigns both in stadiums and across official communication channels for an entire season.

Wider context

The case stems from concerns raised by the Palestinian FA at the 74th FIFA Congress, reflecting ongoing tensions that have increasingly intersected with football governance.

While FIFA emphasised that its role is limited to enforcing its regulatory framework, it acknowledged the broader implications of the decision.

“The Committee reaffirms that while its mandate is confined to the application of FIFA’s internal regulatory framework, it cannot remain indifferent to the broader human context in which football operates.”

“The sport must remain a platform for peace, dialogue, and mutual respect. Its global reach and unifying power carry with them a responsibility to uphold the values of dignity, equality, and humanity—especially in times of conflict and division.”

Next steps

FIFA confirmed that the Israel FA has been formally notified of the decision, which has also been published on its legal portal.

However, the ruling is not final, as the Israeli federation retains the right to challenge it.

“The decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.”

The development underscores FIFA’s increasing focus on enforcing anti-discrimination rules globally, with member associations expected to align with its standards on equality, inclusion, and fair play.