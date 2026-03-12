Nigeria’s midfield dynamo Jennifer Echegini delivered when it mattered most, scoring the decisive goal as Paris Saint-Germain Féminine defeated arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille Féminine 2–1 in a tense Le Classique clash in the Arkema Première Ligue on Wednesday.

In a contest that carried the weight of one of French football’s fiercest rivalries, it was the Super Falcons midfielder who ultimately tilted the balance in favour of the Parisians.

With the game locked in a tactical stalemate deep into the second half, Echegini stepped up in the 72nd minute. Latching onto an opening around the edge of the area, the Nigerian midfielder unleashed a precise effort that curled into the far corner, handing PSG a priceless breakthrough and igniting the Parisian bench.

The hosts quickly built on that momentum. Moments later, Sakina Karchaoui surged forward and delivered a telling pass that found Tara Elimbi Gilbert, who calmly finished to double PSG’s advantage and seemingly put the result beyond doubt.

Marseille, however, refused to go quietly. The visitors halved the deficit when Jenny Perret converted from close range after connecting with a well-delivered cross from Melissa Herrera, setting up a nervy finale.

But PSG held firm through the closing minutes to seal all three points in a match that once again underlined the intensity of the Paris-Marseille rivalry.

Another Nigerian international also featured prominently for the Parisians. Rasheedat Ajibade started the encounter and played the opening 45 minutes, contributing to PSG’s attacking transitions and midfield balance before being withdrawn at halftime.

Nigerian influence in Paris

Echegini’s performance has continued to grow since joining PSG, where the Super Falcons midfielder has steadily become an important presence in the team’s midfield.

Known for her energy, late runs into the box and ability to influence decisive moments, the 24-year-old, on her 50th appearance for PSG Féminine, once again showed why she remains one of Nigeria’s most exciting exports in European women’s football.

Ajibade, another key figure for Nigeria, has also been carving out her role in the Paris squad, bringing pace, pressing intensity and creativity to the attacking unit.

What the win means

The victory pushes Paris Saint-Germain Féminine up to third place in the provisional Arkema Première Ligue standings with 32 points, strengthening their position in the battle for the league’s top spots.

With the title race and European qualification places still fiercely contested in France’s top women’s league, the win ensures PSG remain firmly in the hunt as the season gathers momentum.

And on a night defined by rivalry and pressure, it was Jennifer Echegini’s moment of composure and precision that ultimately made the difference.