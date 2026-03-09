As the UEFA Champions League enters the Round of 16, Heineken has activated its “Fans Have More Friends” campaign in Nigeria.

The initiative includes match-viewing events to bring football fans together. The campaign also comes as Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman headline key knockout fixtures in Europe’s top club competition.

To mark the knockout stage, Heineken is hosting premium match-viewing experiences at select locations, including GreenHouse at 6, Olu Holloway Road, Ikoyi and Hunger Games at 31, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, on match days this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The goal, according to organisers, is to create more than just a viewing party — but a full match-night celebration that blends football, music and friendship in one space.

Maria Shadeko, portfolio manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the initiative reflects how deeply football is woven into Nigeria’s social culture.

“In Nigeria, Champions League nights are about connection,” she said. “Friends come together, strangers become friends, and everyone shares the same emotions from kick-off to the final whistle. Through Heineken’s ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform, we are celebrating that spirit of togetherness.”

While Heineken sets the atmosphere off the pitch, the drama now moves to the field, with this year’s Round of 16 ties expected to deliver fireworks

The draw has delivered headline clashes across Europe. Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea in a high-profile battle, while Newcastle United take on Barcelona. Galatasaray meet Liverpool in what is expected to be an intense contest, and Atlético Madrid clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

There is also a blockbuster showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City — a fixture many fans believe could easily be a final. Bayern Munich travel to face Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen play Arsenal, and Sporting CP face Bodø/Glimt.

For Nigerian supporters, these ties carry extra meaning because of the homegrown stars involved. Osimhen will lead the line for Galatasaray as they attempt to get the better of Liverpool over two legs. For Lookman, he aims to shine for Atlético Madrid against Tottenham. Their presence ensures Nigerian fans have more than just club loyalties at stake.

Across Lagos and other cities, Champions League nights are treated like social events. Viewing centres fill up early. Jerseys of different clubs sit side by side. Fans debate tactics, celebrate goals and react to every near miss together. It is this shared emotion that sits at the core of Heineken’s “Fans Have More Friends” message — the simple idea that football brings people closer.

“Fandom has a unique way of bringing people closer,” she said. “When you watch a big match with others, the experience becomes bigger and more memorable. That is what we are creating with these match-day experiences.”

As the Champions League anthem fills the air and the first-leg drama begins, fans across Nigeria will gather to enjoy the best of football with their premium brand, Heineken, making it extra special.