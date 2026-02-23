As the UEFA Champions League reaches its decisive second-leg play-offs, Heineken is amplifying the excitement among Nigerian supporters through its global “Fans Have More Friends” platform.

With first-leg results setting the stage for dramatic returns, fans across the country are tracking their stars closely. Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray travel to Turin holding a commanding 5–2 advantage over Juventus after the first leg in Istanbul, where the Nigerian forward provided two assists in a dominant display.

The path appears tougher for Bruno Onyemaechi’s Olympiacos after their 2–0 home defeat in the first leg. The Greek side must now attempt a comeback away to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

On Tuesday, Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge face a crucial night in Madrid against Ademola Lookman’s Atlético. Both Lookman and Onyedika were on target in their respective first-leg fixtures and will be aiming to help their teams secure progression.

Across Lagos and other major cities, viewing centres and sports lounges are preparing for another surge in crowds. From neighbourhood screens to premium sports bars, communal match viewing remains central to Nigeria’s Champions League culture — an atmosphere Heineken is tapping into as the tournament intensifies.

The “Fans Have More Friends” campaign forms part of Heineken’s broader global sponsorship drive, built around the idea that shared passions help forge meaningful human connections. The concept brings together the brand’s activities across football, Formula 1 and music festivals under a single theme focused on sociability and collective experience.

Research commissioned by Heineken across several markets, including Nigeria, underscores that insight. Seventy-five per cent of respondents said their sporting interests helped them meet new people, while 59 per cent credited it with forming some of their closest friendships. Football ranked among the strongest connectors, with 72 per cent agreeing that language is no barrier to making friends in a bar during a match.

The campaign earlier featured a social experiment in New York titled Have A Beer With Me. In partnership with content creator Zac Alsop, Heineken followed an Australian football fan who faced watching a crucial Champions League game alone. After issuing a simple public invitation, hundreds turned up. The gathering was later transformed into a premium viewing experience, complete with the UEFA Champions League trophy and a surprise appearance by former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger.

A television commercial featuring ambassadors Max Verstappen, Virgil van Dijk and DJ Martin Garrix continues the theme, showcasing spontaneous moments of connection across sport and music.

Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the platform reflects Heineken’s long-standing belief in the social power of shared interests.

“Fandom has an incredible ability to bring people together. Across football, F1, and music, we see how shared passions help people meet, connect, and feel part of something bigger. As a champion for social life, Heineken’s Fans Have More Friends platform is about turning those shared moments into real connections wherever they are in the world,” she said.

Researchers involved in the initiative also argue that community — rather than mere allegiance to teams — sits at the heart of supporter culture.

In Nigeria, Heineken is localising the campaign through match-night activations and digital storytelling designed to reflect the country’s vibrant fan base. Ms Shadeko said the approach aligns with how Nigerians experience football.

“The Champions League brings together different cultures, clubs, and identities. By collaborating with ambassadors who command respect across sport and music, we are reinforcing the idea that connection is at the heart of fandom,” she said.

With qualification hopes hanging in the balance and tension rising ahead of kick-off, Heineken’s message to Nigerian supporters is clear: football is best enjoyed together.