Manchester City earned a famous 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, ending the Reds’ eight-game unbeaten home run and cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The victory was a rare one for City on Merseyside. It was only their second league win at Anfield since 2004 and completed a league double over Liverpool for the first time in 89 years.

City started the match with confidence and should have taken an early lead. Bernardo Silva sent Erling Haaland through on goal, but Alisson Becker made a smart save. Soon after, Omar Marmoush found himself clean through, only to fire wide, with an offside flag later sparing his blushes.

Liverpool struggled to create chances in the first half as City controlled possession and pinned the hosts deep. Mohamed Salah produced Liverpool’s first real effort when his shot deflected narrowly wide. The home crowd then felt hard done by when Salah appeared to be pulled in the box by Silva, but the referee and VAR waved play on.

After the break, Liverpool improved and missed several big chances. Hugo Ekitike headed wide from close range, while Florian Wirtz saw a clear effort blocked after a sweeping move. Despite the pressure, City held firm.

The deadlock was broken in the 74th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai stunned Anfield with a long-range free-kick that crashed in off the post to put Liverpool ahead.

City responded quickly. Six minutes later, Haaland knocked the ball down for Silva, who poked home the equaliser to set up a tense finish.

The decisive moment came in stoppage time. Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes in the penalty area, and Haaland calmly converted the spot-kick to seal the win. It was the Norwegian’s first away league goal against Liverpool, completing his scoring record against all Premier League sides he has faced multiple times.

Late drama followed, including a red card for Szoboszlai, but City held on to secure a vital result.

The win moves Manchester City to 50 points after 25 matches, reducing Arsenal’s lead to six points. Liverpool, meanwhile, missed a chance to tighten their top-four race and were left to rue costly mistakes.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Crystal Palace beat Brighton 1-0 away, with Ismaila Sarr scoring the only goal shortly after the hour mark.