With qualification no longer within reach, Rivers United will welcome CAF Champions League holders Pyramids FC to Port Harcourt today, Sunday, with one remaining objective: pride.

The Nigeria Premier Football League leaders have endured a bruising return to Africa’s elite club competition, a campaign that promised much but unravelled quickly. Rooted to the bottom of Group A with just one point from four matches, Rivers United arrive at the fixture already eliminated; a stark contrast to their domestic dominance.

Their continental fate was sealed last weekend following a 1–0 home defeat to Zambia’s Power Dynamos, a result that confirmed their exit from the group stage with two matches still to play.

Finidi’s call: Attitude before outcome

Despite the disappointment, head coach Finidi George insists his side will not go down without a fight. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, the former Super Eagles winger framed the encounter as a test of mentality, responsibility and respect for the badge.

“So, we just play for our pride this time around. We still have to continue and change our attitude, especially in the first half,” Finidi said.

“In a game like this, we have to be very aggressive in the first 20 minutes.”

For Finidi, Sunday’s match is less about permutations and more about performance; an opportunity to restore belief and finish the campaign with dignity.

Group A: What’s still at stake

While Rivers United can no longer influence their own destiny, their remaining fixtures could still shape the group’s outcome. Only the top two teams advance to the quarter-finals, and the margins at the top remain tight.

After four rounds:

Pyramids FC lead Group A with 10 points

RS Berkane and Power Dynamos are level on seven points, while Rivers United sit at the bottom with one point.

Saturday’s results further intensified the race. Power Dynamos’ 2–0 victory over RS Berkane has reshaped the battle for second place, meaning any slip by Pyramids in Port Harcourt could have serious consequences.

Respect the champions, defend the name

Finidi is under no illusion about the scale of the task. Pyramids, reigning African champions, arrive in Nigeria knowing that avoiding defeat would all but secure top spot.

“We want the players to do their utmost best to make sure we get our first victory. I know it’s not going to be an easy match,” Finidi admitted.

“This team that’s coming here, they also want to seal their qualification here by not losing.”

Still, the Rivers United coach believes pride remains a powerful motivator.

“We know we have to play for our pride, the players’ pride, and the club’s pride.”

One last statement

For Rivers United, Sunday is no longer about survival; it is about identity. A disciplined, aggressive performance against Pyramids would not only dent the Egyptians’ grip on first place but also serve as a statement of intent ahead of future continental campaigns.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Rivers United can play the role of spoilers, with pride as their fuel and legacy still very much on the line.