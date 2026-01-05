Manchester United have parted ways with Ruben Amorim, making him the second Premier League manager to lose his job in 2026.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Amorim delivered a fiery post-match rant following United’s 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Amorim has been in charge at Old Trafford in the last 14 months but his reign has now effectively ended with Monday’s announcement.

Darren Fletcher is set to take charge for Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Amorim’s explosive remarks to the media appeared to directly challenge the club’s hierarchy.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach…Every department, the scouting department, the sport director needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on,” he said.

The tirade hinted at growing frustration over his limited involvement in transfer decisions.

Appointed in November 2024 to replace Erik ten Hag, Amorim oversaw a difficult debut season, with United finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

The club currently sits sixth after consecutive 1-1 draws against Wolves and Leeds. Across 63 matches, Amorim won just 24 games.

In an official statement, Manchester United said: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

Amorim follows Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca, who departed on New Year’s Day after a poor run of form and reported tensions with the club hierarchy.

These successive managerial casualties highlight the harsh realities of the Premier League, where results and internal cohesion are increasingly scrutinised.