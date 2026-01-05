Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have recovered a cache of assault rifles, ammunition and grenades in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, in a raid the military said delivered a major blow against criminal networks operating in the Benue–Taraba axis.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Ahmad Zubairu, said the army carried out the raid on Sunday after becoming aware of the movement of an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata.

He said soldiers swiftly mounted a snap roadblock at Zaki-Biam, Benue State, where the suspect was intercepted without resistance.

“Following preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily led troops to a concealed armoury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State,” Mr Zubairu said.

He said troops recovered 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four hand grenades from the hideout.

The armoury was subsequently destroyed to prevent further use, after which the troops withdrew safely to base.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, said the success of the operation underscored the value of intelligence-led military actions and cooperation with local communities.

He said the seizure had disrupted a criminal supply chain and removed lethal weapons from circulation.

Mr Gara also assured residents of the Joint Operations Area that the task force would continue to prioritise troop welfare, logistics support and operational readiness, while urging the public to sustain the flow of credible intelligence.

He pledged confidentiality and prompt response to information provided by residents.

The latest operation comes against the backdrop of persistent insecurity along the Benue–Taraba border, where armed groups have exploited rural communities and key transit routes.

On 11 December 2025, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, working with the Nigeria Police and the Benue State Community Protection Guard, dismantled a notorious gang that had mounted an illegal roadblock at Ukum Junction in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

During that December 2025 operation, three suspected criminals were neutralised after troops engaged the gang, which had been accused of ambushing and robbing travellers along routes linking Aturuku, Wembe and Ayati villages.

Security sources later linked the group to repeated kidnappings around the Zaki-Biam yam market and to a bandit kingpin operating in the Shitile axis of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

Military authorities say the January 2026 arms recovery in Taraba is part of sustained efforts to degrade criminal networks whose activities span Benue and Taraba states, a corridor that has witnessed kidnappings, armed robbery and communal attacks in recent years.